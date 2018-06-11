This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs

Eamonn Kelly announced he will not seek a third term in charge of the O’Moore County following a disappointing season.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 11 Jun 2018, 8:25 PM
Eamonn Kelly's tenure as Laois senior hurling manager has come to a close.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO


Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LAOIS WILL SEEK a new senior hurling manager after Eamonn Kelly confirmed he would not be seeking a third year in charge.

The former Kerry and Offaly boss announced his decision not to continue in the hot seat on Monday, two days after his side defeated Meath to avoid a relegation playoff in Joe the McDonagh Cup.

“I have decided not to seek another term as Laois hurling manager,” he said.

“I have enjoyed the last two years and made many friends. I am disappointed not to have built on the progress we made last year and I wish Laois every success going forward.”

Chairman Peter O’Neill thanked Kelly for his time in charge, stating that the county would appoint a selection committee in order to appoint a replacement.

“Laois GAA wish to thank Eamonn Kelly and his management team for their commitment and dedication to Laois hurling both on and off the field over the last two years and wish him and management team well in their future hurling endeavours,” he said.

“The Executive Committee will commence the process of appointing a selection committee, to consider suitable candidates to replace Eamonn and his management team at the earliest opportunity.”

The O’Moore County endured a difficult campaign in 2018 but ended the season with a 3-23 to 0-14 victory against Meath on Saturday in Navan, thus avoiding relegation on the final day.

The rising continues! Carlow through to Joe McDonagh Cup final while Meath suffer relegation

How the 8 counties eliminated from the All-Ireland SFC will remember 2018

