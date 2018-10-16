Former McGregor title rival Eddie Alvarez leaves UFC for Asian MMA promotion

Alvarez, right, lost his UFC lightweight title to Conor McGregor in November 2016.

EDDIE ALVAREZ — THE former UFC champion who lost his lightweight title to Conor McGregor in 2016 — has joined a rival MMA promotion in Asia.

Alvarez has signed a multiple bout contract with ONE Championship, who bill themselves as “the world’s largest martial arts organization”.

“Eddie is one of the world’s best martial artists in the world, and is no doubt a tremendous addition to the ONE roster,” chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a statement.

“This is no doubt one of the biggest athlete signings in the history of ONE Championship”

In a video posted overnight, Alvarez said: “This couldn’t have went any smoother.”

“It didn’t take too long, everybody is happy and I’m super excited.”

Alvarez, 34, was last seen in the octagon in July where he suffered a second-round stoppage at the hands of Dustin Poirier.

In four years with the UFC, he fought eight times (4-3, 1 NC), most memorably winning the organisation’s lightweight title in the summer of 2016 when he stopped Rafael dos Anjos.

Alvarez’s reign as 155lb king was short-lived, however, as he was beaten by McGregor in his first title defence that November.

Before joining the UFC in 2014, Alvarez was a two-time lightweight champion with Bellator.

