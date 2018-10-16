This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former McGregor title rival Eddie Alvarez leaves UFC for Asian MMA promotion

Alvarez becomes “one of the biggest athlete signings in the history of ONE Championship”.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 9:23 AM
1 minute ago 0 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4288524
Alvarez, right, lost his UFC lightweight title to Conor McGregor in November 2016.
Image: Jason Silva
Alvarez, right, lost his UFC lightweight title to Conor McGregor in November 2016.
Alvarez, right, lost his UFC lightweight title to Conor McGregor in November 2016.
Image: Jason Silva

EDDIE ALVAREZ — THE former UFC champion who lost his lightweight title to Conor McGregor in 2016 — has joined a rival MMA promotion in Asia.

Alvarez has signed a multiple bout contract with ONE Championship, who bill themselves as “the world’s largest martial arts organization”.

“Eddie is one of the world’s best martial artists in the world, and is no doubt a tremendous addition to the ONE roster,” chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a statement.

“This is no doubt one of the biggest athlete signings in the history of ONE Championship”

In a video posted overnight, Alvarez said: “This couldn’t have went any smoother.” 

“It didn’t take too long, everybody is happy and I’m super excited.”

Alvarez, 34, was last seen in the octagon in July where he suffered a second-round stoppage at the hands of Dustin Poirier.

In four years with the UFC, he fought eight times (4-3, 1 NC), most memorably winning the organisation’s lightweight title in the summer of 2016 when he stopped Rafael dos Anjos.

Alvarez’s reign as 155lb king was short-lived, however, as he was beaten by McGregor in his first title defence that November. 

Before joining the UFC in 2014, Alvarez was a two-time lightweight champion with Bellator. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'
    Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    'James McClean broke his wrist... And was actually looking at an injection to see if he could play'
    MUNSTER
    Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack
    Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack
    Earls 'a worry' for Munster as he heads for scan on hamstring injury
    Red letter day for Munster heroes expected and unexpected
    WALES
    Martin O'Neill hits back at claims Ireland play 'primitive' football
    Martin O'Neill hits back at claims Ireland play 'primitive' football
    Gareth Bale ruled out of Ireland-Wales Nations League clash
    Portsmouth youngster recalled to Ireland senior squad ahead of Wales clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie