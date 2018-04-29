  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'I'm not an electrician' - Eddie Gormley's patience was wearing thin after floodlight failure last night

The SSE Airtricity League First Division game between Cabinteely and Athlone Town was abandoned when the lights went out in the second half.

By Ben Blake Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 3:37 PM
25 minutes ago 866 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3985176

Eddie Gormley Cabinteely boss Eddie Gormley. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

NOT FOR THE first time this season, an SSE Airtricity League match was forced to be abandoned due to floodlight failure last night.

Cabinteely hosted Athlone Town in a First Division meeting at Stradbrook, and the home side were leading 1-0 through a goal from Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters when there was a black-out in the second half.

The referee felt he had no choice but to call the game off and it will be replayed at a future date.

Speaking to Off The Ball/98FM reporter Jamie Moore afterwards, Cabo boss Eddie Gormley quickly began to lose his patience with the line of questioning.

“Listen Jamie, I’m a football manager,” said a clearly-aggravated Gormley. “I’m not an electrician. If you want to talk about the lights, go and talk to somebody who knows about generators. I don’t know anything about generators.

Speak to me about the match, I’m not speaking to you about the lights. They’re nothing to do with me.”

You can hear the full exchange between Gormley and Moore below:

‘He’s listened to his linesman and it’s very disappointing to make that call at such an important point in the game’

‘The game hadn’t got enough good football in it’ – Kenny frustrated by Cork’s direct approach

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

