'I'm not an electrician' - Eddie Gormley's patience was wearing thin after floodlight failure last night

Cabinteely boss Eddie Gormley. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

NOT FOR THE first time this season, an SSE Airtricity League match was forced to be abandoned due to floodlight failure last night.

Cabinteely hosted Athlone Town in a First Division meeting at Stradbrook, and the home side were leading 1-0 through a goal from Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters when there was a black-out in the second half.

The referee felt he had no choice but to call the game off and it will be replayed at a future date.

Speaking to Off The Ball/98FM reporter Jamie Moore afterwards, Cabo boss Eddie Gormley quickly began to lose his patience with the line of questioning.

“Listen Jamie, I’m a football manager,” said a clearly-aggravated Gormley. “I’m not an electrician. If you want to talk about the lights, go and talk to somebody who knows about generators. I don’t know anything about generators.

Speak to me about the match, I’m not speaking to you about the lights. They’re nothing to do with me.”

You can hear the full exchange between Gormley and Moore below:

"I'm a football manager, not an electrician, it's nothing to do with me" - @Cabinteely_FC's Eddie Gormley on last night's foodlight failure at Stradbrook leading to their @SSEAirtricityLg game Vs @AthloneTownAFC being abandoned. Eddie spoke to @JamieMooreSport on #NowSport98FM pic.twitter.com/GVblmpS71V — 98FM (@98FM) April 29, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!