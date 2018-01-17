Eddie Jones signs England contract extension

AFTER BACK-TO-BACK Six Nations titles, England coach Eddie Jones has been awarded with a contract extension by the RFU.

Having previously been contracted until the end of the 2019 World Cup in Japan, the extension will see the Australian remain in the role until August 2021.

The new deal will be his last as the RFU confirmed it includes a succession plan which involves appointing a new head coach by the end of the 2019/2020 season who will work alongside Jones until the summer of 2021, before leading the team into the 2023 World Cup cycle.

“Coaching England is a dream job for me, and I was delighted to be asked to stay on after Rugby World Cup 2019,” said Jones.

“I have been completely focused on developing a team capable of being the number one rugby team in the world and winning the World Cup in 2019. I never take my role as England head coach for granted and did not presume I would be asked to stay on, but, once the conversations started very recently, it was not a difficult decision to make.

