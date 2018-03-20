  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Former Sevilla coach Berizzo eyeing return to coaching after beating prostate cancer

Eduardo Berizzo was diagnosed with cancer last year, before being sacked by Sevilla in December.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 5:05 PM
Image: Power Sport Images/Getty Images
Image: Power Sport Images/Getty Images

FORMER SEVILLA COACH Eduardo Berizzo says he is planning a return to coaching after beating cancer, with LaLiga a possible destination.

Former Argentina international Berizzo was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, before being sacked by Sevilla in December shortly after returning to the dugout following successful surgery.

The 48-year-old says he is ready to take on another job now and is focused on the future, even if he remains frustrated at the way things ended in Seville.

“I faced my illness with great strength and it is behind me,” Berizzo told TyC Sports. “Now I want to go back to work.

“Sevilla saw a different situation to the real one. I prefer not to discuss it because, when you stay in the past and you are justifying, trying to explain it, the only thing it does is divert the energy you need to think about tomorrow.”

Discussing his battle with cancer, Berizzo said: “I knew it could happen, as it did, and I confronted it with the strength to beat it.

“It was a quick solution. I do not feel like a real victim, although I had to suffer with this disease. Really, my treatment was very short – I was operated on and I did not need any other treatment after that.

“I have returned as a normal person, like anybody, waiting to go back to work. I am resting at the moment, with this obligatory holiday, and I hope to return promptly.”

On a potential next job, he added: “I know the most about LaLiga because I have been part of it. I will assess the options that I have and will choose the one that I believe is best.”

