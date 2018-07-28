This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'When I was a kid, I never really noticed that I was different'

Growing up with a disability, Ellen Keane felt insecure. Going to college she overcame that insecurity and is now reaching her full potential in the pool.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 9:24 AM
9 minutes ago 1,093 Views 1 Comment
ELLEN KEANE REPRESENTED Ireland at her first Paralympic Games as a thirteen-year-old.

The Dublin swimmer, now 23, was born without part of her left arm below her elbow. As a teenager, she describes feeling sick with anxiety “trying to hide the fact that she didn’t have two arms”.

Since overcoming her anxiety, she is keen to get out and help people who might be going through a similar struggle.

“This needs to be talked about. Nobody talks about how uncomfortable it is to not be able to change something about themselves.I have to talk about it. I have to give hope to all the kids who are going through what I went through.”

Ellen will be competing at the European Paraswimming Championships as part of the Irish squad from 13-19 August.

The competition is being held in the National Aquatic Center in Blanchardstown for the first time and tickets are available here.

