England are coasting and Jesse Lingard's stunning strike has been the pick of the bunch

GOAL ENGLAND#ENG 3-0 #PAN



36mins: Jesse Lingard adds number three for England with a spectacular effort into the top corner.#RTEsoccer



Updates: https://t.co/tPwx8hfUhW pic.twitter.com/Ge8qXa9MWS — RTÃ‰ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 24, 2018

Follow our liveblog of the game here.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!