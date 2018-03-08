  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hartley out injured as England make 3 changes while France bring Trinh-Duc to start

The sides clash at the Stade de France on Saturday.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 10:14 AM
6 hours ago 8,208 Views 22 Comments
http://the42.ie/3891506
Francois Trinh-Duc will start for France while Dylan Hartley misses out for England.
Image: INPHO
Francois Trinh-Duc will start for France while Dylan Hartley misses out for England.
Francois Trinh-Duc will start for France while Dylan Hartley misses out for England.
Image: INPHO

ENGLAND CAPTAIN DYLAN Hartley misses out through injury this weekend as coach Eddie Jones makes three changes while France bring in Francois Trinh-Duc for the clash on Saturday at the Stade de France [KO 4.45pm, TV3].

A calf injury sees Hartley miss out as England attempt to bounce back from defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield, with Owen Farrell set to captain the side.

Elliot Daly comes in on the left wing for his first start of this year’s Six Nations with Anthony Watson switching to full-back, Jonny May switching wings and Mike Brown dropping to the bench.

Ben Te’o will start at outside centre as he replaces Jonathan Joseph with Jamie George coming in to the front row for Hartley.

In total there are six changes in the replacements with Brown and Joseph joining Luke Cowan-Dickie, James Haskell, Joseph, Sam Simmonds and Kyle Sinckler on the bench.

France coach Jacques Brunel has brought back experienced fly-half Trinh-Duc in the only change to the team that defeated Italy last time out.

Lionel Beauxis drops to the bench with Trinh-Duc, who featured for 10 minutes against Italy, coming in to start.

England

15. Anthony Watson (Bath)
14. Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)
13. Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors)
12. Owen Farrell (Saracens – captain)
11. Elliot Daly (Wasps)
10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers)
9. Danny Care (Harlequins)

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens)
2. Jamie George (Saracens)
3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)
4. Joe Launchbury (Wasps)
5. Maro Itoje (Saracens)
6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)
7. Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)
8. Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)
17. Joe Marler (Harlequins)
18. Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)
19. James Haskell (Wasps)
20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)
21. Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens)
22. Jonathan Joseph (Bath)
23. Mike Brown (Harlequins)

France

15. Hugo Bonneval (Toulon)
14. Benjamin Fall (Montpellier)
13. Mathieu Bastareaud (Toulon)
12. Geoffrey Doumayrou (La Rochelle)
11. Remy Grosso (Clermont Auvergne)
10. Francois Trinh-Duc (Toulon)
9. Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92)

1. Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux-Begles)
2. Guilhelm Guirado (Toulon – captain)
3. Rabah Slimani (Clermont Auvergne)
4. Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Francais)
5. Sebastien Vahaamahina (Clermont Auvergne)
6. Wenceslas Lauret (Racing 92)
7. Yacouba Camara (Montpellier)
8. Marco Tauleigne (Bordeaux-Begles)

Replacements:

16. Adrien Pelisse (Bordeaux-Begles)
17. Dany Priso (La Rochelle)
18. Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92)
19. Romain Taofifenua
20. Kelian Galletier
21. Baptiste Couilloud
22. Lionel Beauxis
23. Gael Fickou

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really’

Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland’s 13 shirt for Scotland clash

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
FOOTBALL
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'
Chiellini: It's the history of Tottenham to miss out
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
SCOTLAND
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie