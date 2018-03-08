Hartley out injured as England make 3 changes while France bring Trinh-Duc to start

Francois Trinh-Duc will start for France while Dylan Hartley misses out for England.

ENGLAND CAPTAIN DYLAN Hartley misses out through injury this weekend as coach Eddie Jones makes three changes while France bring in Francois Trinh-Duc for the clash on Saturday at the Stade de France [KO 4.45pm, TV3].

A calf injury sees Hartley miss out as England attempt to bounce back from defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield, with Owen Farrell set to captain the side.

Elliot Daly comes in on the left wing for his first start of this year’s Six Nations with Anthony Watson switching to full-back, Jonny May switching wings and Mike Brown dropping to the bench.

Ben Te’o will start at outside centre as he replaces Jonathan Joseph with Jamie George coming in to the front row for Hartley.

In total there are six changes in the replacements with Brown and Joseph joining Luke Cowan-Dickie, James Haskell, Joseph, Sam Simmonds and Kyle Sinckler on the bench.

France coach Jacques Brunel has brought back experienced fly-half Trinh-Duc in the only change to the team that defeated Italy last time out.

Lionel Beauxis drops to the bench with Trinh-Duc, who featured for 10 minutes against Italy, coming in to start.

England

15. Anthony Watson (Bath)

14. Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

13. Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors)

12. Owen Farrell (Saracens – captain)

11. Elliot Daly (Wasps)

10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

9. Danny Care (Harlequins)

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

2. Jamie George (Saracens)

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)

4. Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

5. Maro Itoje (Saracens)

6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)

7. Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)

8. Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins)

18. Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

19. James Haskell (Wasps)

20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

21. Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens)

22. Jonathan Joseph (Bath)

23. Mike Brown (Harlequins)

France

15. Hugo Bonneval (Toulon)

14. Benjamin Fall (Montpellier)

13. Mathieu Bastareaud (Toulon)

12. Geoffrey Doumayrou (La Rochelle)

11. Remy Grosso (Clermont Auvergne)

10. Francois Trinh-Duc (Toulon)

9. Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92)

1. Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux-Begles)

2. Guilhelm Guirado (Toulon – captain)

3. Rabah Slimani (Clermont Auvergne)

4. Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Francais)

5. Sebastien Vahaamahina (Clermont Auvergne)

6. Wenceslas Lauret (Racing 92)

7. Yacouba Camara (Montpellier)

8. Marco Tauleigne (Bordeaux-Begles)

Replacements:

16. Adrien Pelisse (Bordeaux-Begles)

17. Dany Priso (La Rochelle)

18. Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92)

19. Romain Taofifenua

20. Kelian Galletier

21. Baptiste Couilloud

22. Lionel Beauxis

23. Gael Fickou

