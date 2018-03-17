  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How we rated Ireland's Grand Slam winners on a historic day at Twickenham

Kearney, Ringrose, Ryan, Furlong and Leavy were all superb.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 14,255 Views 79 Comments
http://the42.ie/3909976

IRELAND PRODUCED AN utterly sensational performance to secure a historic Grand Slam with a 24-15 victory over England at Twickenham this afternoon. Here’s how we rated Joe Schmidt’s side.

Rob Kearney: 9

Rob Kearney and Ben T'eo Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Player of the championship? Followed up his man-of-the-match display against Scotland with another eye-catching display, as he consistently showed strength to spin out of tackles and make yards for Ireland.

Suspicions of a knock on aside, the fullback put Watson under huge pressure for Ringrose’s opening try and from there was solid and reliable in the air. The only Irish player in history to start in two Grand Slam-winning games.

Keith Earls: 8

Keith Earls tackled by Sam Simmonds Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Didn’t see a lot of the ball but defensively the Munster winger was superb as he made a try-saving tackle in the first half on Wigglesworth and then his tap tackle on Daly kept England at bay just after the interval. Rarely put a foot wrong, before being forced off with seven minutes remaining.

Garry Ringrose: 9

Garry Ringrose scores a try Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The kid is back. Reacted and finished brilliantly to pounce on the loose ball for his fifth international try and then showed all his intelligence and nous in defence with an incredible tackle and strip on Kruis when the hosts were hammering away at the Ireland line. Immense all afternoon.

Bundee Aki: 8

Bundee Aki makes a break Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Took a huge blow in a midfield hit and was forced off with a head injury, which was an unfortunate end to the championship for the Connacht centre having played every previous minute.

Recovered well after spilling a gilt-edge chance on the far side but was lucky to stay on shortly after for a no-arms hit. Was great to see him back out on the field after the final whistle.

Jacob Stockdale: 9

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring a try Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The wunderkind on the wing. 11 tries in nine internationals, Stockdale’s moment of brilliance on the stroke of half-time saw him become the first-ever player to score seven tries in a single Single Nations campaign. A deadly finisher.

Johnny Sexton: 8

Johnny Sexton kicks at goal Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Arguably the best kick the out-half ever missed. His pushed penalty, which came back off the right post, led in turn to a perfectly-executed dummy loop play resulting in Stander barreling his way to the foot of the post.

Spent the final five minutes of the first half getting patched up and eventually made way for Carbery on the 65 minute mark. A sweet, sweet victory.

Conor Murray: 9

Conor Murray congratulates Jacob Stockdale on his try Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Has got everything, as if we didn’t know that already. The best nine in the world bar none. His control of the game was superb, his kicking faultless and a third international penalty to boot.

Cian Healy: 8

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring their third try with Cian Healy Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Take a bow, Cian Healy. A monstrous shift as the Irish front row bullied Sinckler, Hartley and Vunipola. Exceptional defensive effort, exceptional scrummaging performance. Put his body on the line time and time again — although the same can be said for 1 to 23.

Rory Best: 8

Rory Best leads out the team Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

What a moment for the captain, who wins his second Grand Slam after being on the bench in Cardiff in 2009. An outstanding leader. At 35, led from the front and was visibly emotional post-match.

Tadhg Furlong: 9

Tadhg Furlong supported by Iain Henderson Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The sponsor’s man of the match. His delightful slip pass to Aki in the build-up to Stander’s try highlighted his remarkable skill set. A player of incredible consistency and talent. And he’s only 25.

James Ryan: 9

Andrew Porter and James Ryan celebrate winning Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Set the tone with a thunderous hit on Itoje from the kick off and then doubled up with Leavy shortly after to smash Hartley. Was tireless in his work around the fringes and made 13 tackles in another impressive shift in the engine room.

Iain Henderson: 9

Ian Henderson Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Titanic shift on his return to the starting XV. The Ulster lock showed all the power Schmidt talked about earlier in the week by steamrolling Farrell, and then combined with Stander for a huge choke tackle on Itoje on the stroke of half-time.

Peter O’Mahony: 8

Peter O’Mahony wins line out ball from Maro Itoje Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

In the thick of absolutely everything again. A nuisance at the lineout, a mongrel at the breakdown and a colossal leader. Spent 10 minutes in the bin for collapsing a maul but, in the end, a mere footnote.

Dan Leavy: 9

Jacob Stockdale and Dan Leavy tackle Elliot Daly Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A bottomless tank. Phenomenal from start to finish again, an absolute work horse in every facet of the game. 16 tackles, 11 carries and 22 metres gained. Sean O’Brien must be wondering how he’ll get back into the Ireland back row.

CJ Stander: 8

CJ Stander scores a try Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Finished off a Schmidt power-play we haven’t seen before with brute strength to get it down at the base of the post. Carried hard, worked harder and made 41 metres for his side. Another towering display.

Replacements:

Joey Carbery: 8

Nailed a touchline conversion following Stockdale’s try, and exuded confidence and calmness under pressure at such a crucial juncture in the contest. Managed the final 15 minutes maturely.

Jack McGrath: 8

Another big impact off the bench for the Leinster prop. Made eight tackles in an impressive cameo.

Jordan Larmour: 8

Looked right at home in Ireland’s midfield following Aki’s departure. Stood firm defensively and hit ruck after ruck with energy and purpose. Made one darting break towards the line after Ringrose’s glorious pass. The 20-year-old’s third cap.

Andrew Porter: 8

Ensured the Irish set-piece kept their foot on the pedal in the second half. Powerful around the park.

Devin Toner: 8

Unfortunate to miss out on a starting berth but brought discipline and experience off the bench.

Sean Cronin: 8

Showed his acceleration and sound tackle technique with a try-saving tackle on Brown at the death. Another player who will savour this day after falling out of favour in November.

Jordi Murphy: 8

What a comeback it has been for the Leinster flanker.

Kieran Marmion: 8

Came on to deputise on the wing against England again for the final throes of an epic Test match.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (79)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Aviva Stadium to host homecoming celebration for Ireland squad on Sunday
Aviva Stadium to host homecoming celebration for Ireland squad on Sunday
How we rated Ireland's Grand Slam winners on a historic day at Twickenham
Watch: Three first-half tries give Ireland the dream start at Twickenham
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League
LIVE: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League
Spurs star Dele Alli hits back at dive claims: 'I’m an attacking player so I get fouled a lot'
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
SIX NATIONS
'Joe came up with the move': Furlong on his fantastic hands to set up slick Stander try
'Joe came up with the move': Furlong on his fantastic hands to set up slick Stander try
Jacob's Cracker: The moment of brilliance when Stockdale made Six Nations history
Laidlaw's late penalty denies Conor O'Shea's Italy as Scotland end on a high

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie