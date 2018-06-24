LIVE: England vs Panama, World Cup

England take on Panama looking for a second World Cup win following their victory over Tunisia.
Liveblog
The national anthems are done and dusted and kick-off is just moments away. How’s this one going?
Poll Results:
This is so good. Let's make more memories today, lads. 🙏#threelions pic.twitter.com/TTg1jInQaK— England (@England) June 24, 2018
Today’s teams will line out as follows…
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Henderson, Young; Loftus-Cheek, Lingard; Sterling; Kane.
Panama: Penedo; Murillo, R Torres, Escobar, Davis; Barcenas, Cooper, Gomez, Godoy, J Rodriguez; Perez.
Here's how the teams are shaping up...— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 24, 2018
Predictions for #ENGPAN? #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lkH2AwXKFh
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this afternoon’s Group G encounter between England and Panama.
Gareth Southgate’s men got up and running with a dramatic, late 2-1 victory over Tunisia last week thanks to a double from Harry Kane.
They will be looking to get a second win here today against World Cup debutants Panama today, who fell 3-0 to Belgium.
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
Ryanair flights cancelled due to air traffic controller strike
64,213 50
|
2
|
Gardaí believe man found in Dublin park met 'violent death'
48,239 33
|
3
|
French teenager spent two weeks in US detention after she crossed Canada border jogging on beach
43,416 109
|
1
|
The 5 bad employer traits that drive workers bananas
582 0
|
2
|
Meet the Irishman who wants to turn Emirates airline's 'fantasy land' into a reality
252 0
|
3
|
Here are Ireland's most active business lobbyists
236 0
|
1
|
As It Happened: Tipperary v Mayo, Carlow v Tyrone - Saturday football match tracker
71,582 17
|
2
|
Schmidt's Ireland cling on to secure thrilling series success in Australia
54,254 139
|
3
|
As it happened: Cork vs Kerry, Munster senior football final
45,176 18
|
1
|
Cynthia Nixon announced her eldest child is transgender with a touching Instagram post
7,567 0
|
2
|
Here's a list of every single actor involved in the Quentin Tarantino movie about the Manson family
5,061 0
|
3
|
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and Brendan Gleeson... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
4,744 1
COMMENTS (1)