Saturday 17 March, 2018
England slip to worst finish since 1987 in final Six Nations table

Wales and Scotland claimed narrow wins to edge their way up the standings.

By AFP Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 7:34 PM
1 hour ago 5,017 Views 6 Comments
GettyImages-933044490 Eddie Jones picks up his hefty book of work-ons for his team's summer trip to South Africa. Source: Dan Mullan, Getty Images

TO COMPOUND THE sound home beating at the hands of Grand Slam-winning Ireland, the other results on the final day of the Six Nations ensured Eddie Jones and England finished ahead of only Italy in the table.

6ntabl

Grand Slam winners in 2016 and champions again last year, the fifth-place finish is the lowest England have ended up in the Championship since 1987, when they began the campaign with a 17 – 0 loss to Ireland in Lansdowne Road.

Earlier, Scotland moved out of fifth spot with a dramatic 27 – 29 bonus point win over Italy and Wales edged France 14 – 13 in the final match of the tournament to finish second in the Six Nations behind champions Ireland.

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

France opened the scoring at the Principality Stadium through a Francois Trinh-Duc drop-goal, but the home side responded immediately with a Liam Williams try and two Leigh Halfpenny penalties.

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

Gael Fickou crossed for a great try, converted by Maxime Machenaud, to keep France in the game before Halfpenny added his third penalty.

The sole score in a dour second-half was a Machenaud penalty as Wales clung on.

‘Johnny just didn’t want to do it the same way as ROG’: Schmidt hails old heads in clinical win

Laidlaw’s late penalty denies Conor O’Shea’s Italy as Scotland end on a high

