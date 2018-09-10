Start of England's clash with Switzerland to be broadcast in black and white

SKY SPORTS WILL show the first 25 seconds of England’s international friendly against Switzerland in black and white to mark the anniversary of football’s Kick It Out anti-racism campaign.

It will be the first time in nearly half a century that an England game is broadcast in monochrome, a move by the FA to honour Kick It Out’s 25th anniversary.

Viewers tuning into the action from the King Power Stadium on Tuesday evening will see the picture switch to black and white as the teams enter the pitch, and the broadcast will continue without colour for the first 25 seconds of the match.

Paul Elliott, The FA’s Inclusion Advisory Board Chairman, said: “Kick It Out have been a catalyst for the change in English football both on and off the pitch and we’re delighted to celebrate their inspirational work in promoting football for all. Hopefully the footage will encourage the millions of viewers at home to spend at least 25 seconds thinking about the importance of diversity in this beautiful game of ours.

“We’re very grateful to Sky Sports for supporting the idea since its conception and look forward to seeing Three Lions in black and white for the first time in nearly 50 years.”

