Two changes for England as they prepare for Wales

Eddie Jones has named his side for Saturday’s Six Nations encounter.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 10:40 AM
Danny Care will break a record when he lines out Saturday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

EDDIE JONES HAS made two changes to his starting XV as England get set to take on Wales at Twickenham on Saturday [KO: 4.45pm, live on TV3].

Danny Care will play for the 78th time, making him the most capped number nine in English history, moving past Matt Dawson.

The only other change sees Jonathon Joseph come in for Ben Te’o at outside centre.

Mike Brown starts at full-back and, once again, he’s joined by Anthony Watson and Jonny May in the back-three.

Owen Farrell starts inside Joseph while George Ford makes up the other half of the half-back pairing.

Up front, the experienced trio of Mako Vunipola, Dylan Hartley and Dan Cole will pack down together while Joe Launchbury and Maro Itoje form the second-row.

Once more, the back-row is made up of Courtney Lawes, Chris Robshaw and Sam Simmonds.

Following an injury to Ben Youngs, Richard Wigglesworth has been named as a replacement despite not playing for England since 2015.

England team to play Wales

15. Mike Brown (Harlequins)
14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby)
13. Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby)
12. Owen Farrell (Saracens)
11. Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)
10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers)
9. Danny Care (Harlequins)

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens)
2. Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints)
3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)
4. Joe Launchbury (Wasps)
5. Maro Itoje (Saracens)
6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton)
7. Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)
8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

Replacements:
16. Jamie George (Saracens)
17. Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs)
18. Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)
19. George Kruis (Saracens)
20. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)
21. Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens)
22. Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors)
23. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)

