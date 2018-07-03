This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles

England take on Colombia at Spartak Stadium on Tuesday with a place in the World Cup quarter-finals at stake

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 7:00 AM
32 minutes ago 348 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4105141

GARETH SOUTHGATE IS determined England will not “fall into the same trap” they did against Iceland two years ago when they meet Colombia in the last 16 of the World Cup today.

England, then under Roy Hodgson, saw their European Championship campaign ended at the same stage after a poor display in Nice, with Southgate hinting that team had lost focus and were already thinking about the next challenge.

And, for all the talk of the draw opening up for the Three Lions in Russia, Southgate is determined this squad will be concentrating solely on the job in hand in Moscow.

He said: “We are trying to psychologically prepare the team, get them in the right moment.

“They may need a push or calming [down], that’s what the staff are there to do.

“What we sense is an excitement and an understanding that it’s pointless looking further ahead than Tuesday.

Maybe that’s a trap we’ve fallen into before. A few of these players were at the last championship when there was a fixture they felt should be won and then, having gone behind from being ahead and feeling comfortable, maybe they realised that approach wasn’t correct.

“I don’t expect that on Tuesday. We know we need to be spot-on to beat them but it’s a brilliant place to be.

“Everything is ahead for this team, they are hungry and they want to do well for their country. They are very proud to wear the shirt.”

Southgate was asked repeatedly about the draw, and the fact Spain’s exit on Sunday has reduced further the number of ‘big nations’ in their half. But each question was rebuffed.

“We have to focus on the game on Tuesday,” he said.

“We have a very difficult opponent, a very good side who we respect. We have to concentrate on our football, play in the style we have so far in the tournament, with the same mentality, and show the resilience and the freedom we have done up to this point.

“I want the players to attack the tournament the way they have, that does not change now we are in the knockout stage. If anything, we should be freer.”

Fabian Delph remains at home with his wife, who has gone into labour, although Southgate joked the Manchester City man is “buying her curries to try to speed the process along”, and his availability is still unclear. Southgae said:

He’s desperate to support us but I think his focus needs to be with his family at this time. My father’s generation would view that differently but you have to be there for your family and that’s very important.

With James Rodriguez struggling to be fit after sustaining a calf injury, Colombia’s main threat might come from Radamel Falcao.

The striker struggled mightily in England during loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea but Southgate explained there were mitigating circumstances and that he remains a big fan.

“When he was playing in England he was recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury,” he said.

“When I saw him play at Atletico [Madrid] he was incredible. It takes a good 12 to 18 months to recover from an ACL properly but he was back very quickly for the World Cup [he later withdrew] and I thought he was never quite at full fitness.

“He seems to have recovered that at Monaco and certainly every time he plays for his country his movement is outstanding. And we know the quality of his finishing.

“He’s a player that we know all about and we wouldn’t judge him on the period he had in the Premier League, that’s for sure.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper completes AC Milan move
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
WORLD CUP 2018
Belgium come from two down to break Japanese hearts in World Cup classic
Belgium come from two down to break Japanese hearts in World Cup classic
Defiant Sampaoli facing Argentina sack after World Cup shambles - reports
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
FIFA WORLD CUP
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
LIVEBLOG
As It Happened: Galway v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship final
As It Happened: Galway v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship final
As it happened: Spain vs Russia, World Cup last-16
As it happened: Cork v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie