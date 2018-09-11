This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eriksen vows to take Denmark scoring form back to Tottenham

Christian Eriksen is in red-hot form for Denmark and is now targeting more Premier League goals with Tottenham.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 10:16 AM
1 hour ago 678 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4229306
Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen
Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen
Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

TOTTENHAM STAR CHRISTIAN Eriksen is confident he can take his stunning goalscoring form with Denmark into the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder was on target twice in Denmark’s 2-0 win over Wales in the Nations League on Sunday and has now netted 15 times in his past 18 internationals.

Eriksen has not scored in the top flight since April 14, though, and he is determined to alter that fact.

“It’s great to have that form going into the weekend,” said Eriksen, who will hope to line up for Spurs against Liverpool this weekend.

“I’ve always had many shots, even in the Premier League, but I just haven’t scored yet.

“I’m trying to get in good positions in every game to create something or take a shot, but they just keep flying in for the national team.

“Penalties are easy if you score, but in open play we create chances as well.

“I’m a little bit further up the pitch here and not so much involved in the build-up because we probably have less of a build-up than we do at Spurs.

“It’s a bit different with Denmark, we go for the long ball a bit earlier and try to get the second ball.

“Everyone wants to play like Spurs. We want to play attractive football, get the ball forward and create chances with good possession.

“My form with Denmark hasn’t been too bad, I got off to a very slow start with five goals in my first 50 games.

“It took me a while but I’m finally here. It’s almost going too well but I hope it carries on.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Eriksen vows to take Denmark scoring form back to Tottenham
    Eriksen vows to take Denmark scoring form back to Tottenham
    'I was wasting away... falling apart' – Maradona ready to lead Dorados after off-field issues
    Naismith inspires hope for Scotland as Alex McLeish earns second win in charge
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Zidane announces he's ready to return to work amid Man United links
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    Four in 10 people support Keane and O’Neill in wake of leaked voice message
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'
    NFL
    Sam Darnold shakes off woes to lead Jets past Lions in crushing fashion
    Sam Darnold shakes off woes to lead Jets past Lions in crushing fashion
    The Giants’ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    Hobbled Packers quarterback Rodgers inspires one of the greatest comebacks in Green Bay history

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie