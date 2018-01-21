'A step ahead of the rest': Spence Jr dismantles game Peterson as rise to greatness gathers pace

ERROL SPENCE JR once more lived up to his moniker, ‘The Truth’, as he dismantled the ever-brave Lamont Peterson at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday night, retaining his IBF World welterweight title in the process.

The 28-year-old former US Olympian picked up where he left off in dethroning Kell Brook at Bramall Lane last May, but was even more emphatic in delivering a vicious beat-down to Peterson, who had previously been stopped just once in 38 fights – when he was battered to a halt by Argentine banger Lucas Matthysse five years ago.

In registering his 20th stoppage victory from 23 professional contests, Spence offered a reminder – as if it was needed – that his power is a force to be reckoned with at 147 pounds, but unlike Matthysee-Peterson in 2013, this was no concrete-fisted blowout: the young champion was cold and calculated but refused to over-commit, instead pummelling Peterson to the point that the Washington native’s trainer, Barry Hunter, was forced to call an end to proceedings before the start of the eighth.

Stepping in to little protest, Hunter – whom Peterson maintains saved his life through boxing some 13-and-a-bit years ago – saved the 33-year-old former world champion from having his face disfigured and perhaps worse.

It was a decision mooted a round prior, too, when the pair became engaged in a lengthy discussion in their corner, with warrior-like Peterson ensuring Hunter that ‘you know me’ before receiving a further three minutes’ punishment.

After a fast start – a point deduction for low blows notwithstanding – Spence decked Peterson with a ferocious three-punch combination to the temple in the fifth – a fall from which Peterson never truly recovered.

The Texan has long been touted as a future pound-for-pound kingpin, and was simply too fast and explosive throughout, piercing his adversary’s guard with lightning-quick left uppercuts and left hooks around the guard, but never over-exerting himself offensively.

He took a couple of solid shots to the whiskers, too, as is his wont, but never looked remotely bothered; Peterson’s face, meanwhile, quickly began to resemble a melted welly as Spence went to work.

Lamont Peterson showed a lot of heart but Errol Spence Jr.'s power was just too much for the former champ. Peterson's corner threw in the towel at the start of round 8 giving Spence's the TKO victory. His record advances to 23-0 (20 KOs).

Speaking after his victory, Spence was quick to pay his dues to an opponent who, were he not pulled out by his corner, would willingly have gone down swinging.

“A lot of guys turned down the fight,” said ‘The Truth’. “He took it as a real warrior, a real fighter: I commend him for that.

“I know Lamont. Lamont is a tough fighter, willing to give it all he got. His coach had to stop it – that’s the type of guy Lamont is.

The 23-0 IBF champion then labelled fellow American welterweight star and rival Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman, the WBA and WBC beltholder, Keith ‘Sometimes’ Thurman, alluding to the latter’s inactivity since besting Danny Garcia last March.

Spence maintains he’s been calling for a bout with Thurman since he was 15, and reiterated a desire to unify his division in 2018.

Peterson, meanwhile, was typically dignified in defeat. Asked where Spence stands in comparison to his 38 other career opponents, Peterson said: “As far as class, he a step ahead of the rest.”

There won’t be many who’ll disagree.