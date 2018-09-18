This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New study finds players are spending up to 31 hours per week on inter-county commitments

The ERSI research also found that the main reason players retired was to focus on their professional careers.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 11:56 AM
1 hour ago 3,401 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4241267
Stephen Coen, Seamus Hickey and Seamus Flanagan
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

A NEW ERSI study has shed some light on the demands of being an inter-county player, with information on the time commitment involved, compromised sleep and injuries some of its major findings.

The research, which was commissioned by the GAA and GPA, used data from a 2016 survey of players to examine the toll playing inter-county has on their personal and professional lives.

The study found that players can spend up to 31 hours per week on their senior inter-county commitments. They compromised on personal relationships and general downtime to make time to play inter-county hurling or football. 

Another key finding was that players compromise on sleep. with almost half of those surveyed not getting the eight to ten hours sleep recommended for athletes.

The main reason for players retiring was to focus on their professional careers. The second biggest reason for walking away from inter-county was because of injury.

40% of players admitted to not getting any time off from Gaelic games in 2016.

