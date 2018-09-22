This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Kane determined to return stronger from 'the worst experience of my life'

The Leeds United midfielder fractured the tibia and fibula in his left leg while on loan at Luton Town.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 3:27 PM
Eunan O'Kane in action for Ireland.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

AS HE SETS out on the long road to recovery, Eunan O’Kane has described the injury he suffered last weekend as the worst experience of his life.

O’Kane had surgery this week after fracturing the tibia and fibula in his left leg while playing for Luton Town against Bristol Rovers.

The Republic of Ireland international is subsequently expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

“During Saturday’s game I went through what can only be described as the worst experience of my life,” O’Kane wrote on Instagram.

“I broke both my tibia and fibula in an open fracture during the game. I have had a rod put in my tibia and a few screws to hold it in place.”

Deemed surplus to requirements at Leeds United following the arrival of new manager Marcelo Bielsa in the summer, O’Kane was sent out on loan to Luton last month.

The 28-year-old midfielder has now returned to Leeds to undergo his rehabilitation, his stint at Luton coming to an end in just his fourth appearance for the League One club.

“Thank you to the Luton Town medical team and paramedics at Kenilworth Road, the staff at Luton and Dunstable Hospital and the Leeds United medical team for how everything has been handled,” O’Kane added.

“Finally I wanted to say thank you to everyone who reached out with messages of support and encouragement. I appreciate each and every one.

“I am aware I have a long road ahead of me to get back to full fitness but one that will undoubtedly make me stronger and more appreciative of how lucky I am.”

The Derry native has played seven times at senior level for Ireland. His most recent involvement with the squad was as an unused substitute in the friendly defeat to Turkey in March.

