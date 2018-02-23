AC Milan v Arsenal is the stand-out tie of the Europa League last 16

Milan: beat Ludogorets of Bulgaria in the last 32.

ARSENAL WILL FACE AC Milan in the standout clash of the Europa League round of 16, with Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund both avoiding heavyweight meetings in Fridayâ€™s draw.

Arsene Wengerâ€™s side scraped past Ostersunds 4-2 on aggregate, but their reward is a tough test against in-form Milan, who saw off Ludogorets in the round of 32.

The two sides last met at this stage of the 2011/12 Champions League, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspired a 4-3 aggregate triumph for the Serie A outfit.

Milan will play at home first on 8 March with the return fixture at the Emirates scheduled for 15 March.

Atletico were handed a seemingly more straightforward draw against Lokomotiv Moscow, while German giants Dortmund will take on Austriaâ€™s Red Bull Salzburg.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig and Zenit Saint-Petersburg, who knocked out Napoli and Celtic respectively, face one another, with the first leg to be played in Germany.

Lazio were drawn against Dynamo Kiev, with Marseille to take on Athletic Bilbao, and Sporting CP facing Viktoria Plzen.

Lyon will have to get past CSKA Moscow if they are to reach the final at their home stadium in May.

Europa League â€“ Round of 16 Draw

Lazio v Dynamo Kiev

RB Leipzig v Zenit Saint-Petersburg

Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow

CSKA Moscow v Lyon

Marseille v Athletic Bilbao

Sporting Lisbon v ViktoriaÂ Plzen

Borussia Dortmund v Red Bull Salzburg

AC Milan v Arsenal

