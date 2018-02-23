  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AC Milan v Arsenal is the stand-out tie of the Europa League last 16

Atletico Madrid to face Lokomotiv Moscow while Borussia Dortmund take on Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Feb 2018, 1:13 PM
47 minutes ago 2,188 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3868053
Milan: beat Ludogorets of Bulgaria in the last 32.
Image: STR
Milan: beat Ludogorets of Bulgaria in the last 32.
Milan: beat Ludogorets of Bulgaria in the last 32.
Image: STR

ARSENAL WILL FACE AC Milan in the standout clash of the Europa League round of 16, with Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund both avoiding heavyweight meetings in Fridayâ€™s draw.

Arsene Wengerâ€™s side scraped past Ostersunds 4-2 on aggregate, but their reward is a tough test against in-form Milan, who saw off Ludogorets in the round of 32.

The two sides last met at this stage of the 2011/12 Champions League, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspired a 4-3 aggregate triumph for the Serie A outfit.

Milan will play at home first on 8 March with the return fixture at the Emirates scheduled for 15 March.

Atletico were handed a seemingly more straightforward draw against Lokomotiv Moscow, while German giants Dortmund will take on Austriaâ€™s Red Bull Salzburg.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig and Zenit Saint-Petersburg, who knocked out Napoli and Celtic respectively, face one another, with the first leg to be played in Germany.

Lazio were drawn against Dynamo Kiev, with Marseille to take on Athletic Bilbao, and Sporting CP facing Viktoria Plzen.

Lyon will have to get past CSKA Moscow if they are to reach the final at their home stadium in May.

Europa League â€“ Round of 16 Draw

  • Lazio v Dynamo Kiev
  • RB Leipzig v Zenit Saint-Petersburg
  • Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow
  • CSKA Moscow v Lyon
  • Marseille v Athletic Bilbao
  • Sporting Lisbon v ViktoriaÂ Plzen
  • Borussia Dortmund v Red Bull Salzburg
  • AC Milan v Arsenal

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
FOOTBALL
Shakhtar Donetsk captain Srna slapped with 17-month ban
Shakhtar Donetsk captain Srna slapped with 17-month ban
Roy Keane slams Jack Wilshere: 'He is the most over-rated player on the planet'
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
LEINSTER
'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, heâ€™s got to get to 50 caps somehow'
'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, heâ€™s got to get to 50 caps somehow'
Ringrose returns for Leinster as Frawley set for first start against the Kings
'I kind of feel blessed that I got the opportunity to see what the real working world is like'
MANCHESTER UNITED
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
SIX NATIONS
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
Jumpy off-field, unshakable on it: Dan Leavy is ready for the biggest game of his career
'One opposition coach has tried to create that story': Schmidt defends Ireland's creative powers

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie