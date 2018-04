The Arsenal team line up during last night's match.

ARSENAL HAVE BEEN handed a tough draw in the Europa League semi-final.

Arsene Wenger’s team will come up against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, the side many are tipping to win this year’s tournament.

The other semi-final will see Marseille face Salzburg.

More to follow

