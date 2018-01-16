  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wednesday 17 January, 2018
First VAR goal in English football scored by Iheanacho as PL sides march on in FA Cup

The Leicester forward completed a brace in their 2-0 FA Cup win over Fleetwood Town thanks to a VAR call – an English football first.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 11:16 PM
9 hours ago 5,705 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3801494

LEICESTER CITY STRIKER Kelechi Iheanacho became the first player in English football to have a goal awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR) system on Tuesday.

The much-debated technology, which has been tested at FIFA events and used in Serie A and the Bundesliga this season, made its English debut through trials in the FA Cup and EFL Cup semi-finals this month.

Former Manchester City youngster Iheanacho had already given Leicester the lead in their third-round replay against League One Fleetwood Town and had a second disallowed for offside.

The Nigeria international then latched on to a Riyad Mahrez pass and finished, only to see his celebrations curtailed by the officialâ€™s flag once more.

However, a review of the goal via VAR clearly showed Iheanacho was onside when Mahrez played him in â€“ ensuring Leicester were 2-0 up and on the way into round four, while their 21-year-old forward will be the answer to a trivia question for years to come.

The Foxes take on Watford on Saturday as they return to Premier League action.

West Hamâ€™s resurgence under David Moyes continued if only barely at London Stadium as they required extra time to see off Shrewsbury. 21-year-old English defender Reece Burke did for the Shrews in the 112th minute as the Hammers nailed down their slot in the fourth round.

The rest of the FA Cup third round replay results:

Mansfield 1-4 Cardiff
Sheffield Wendesday 2-0 Carlisle United
Reading 3-0 Stevenage

- Omni

Martin Oâ€™Neill says FAI contract situation â€˜resolvedâ€™ as he begins preparation for Euro qualifying

The42 Team
