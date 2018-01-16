First VAR goal in English football scored by Iheanacho as PL sides march on in FA Cup

LEICESTER CITY STRIKER Kelechi Iheanacho became the first player in English football to have a goal awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR) system on Tuesday.

The much-debated technology, which has been tested at FIFA events and used in Serie A and the Bundesliga this season, made its English debut through trials in the FA Cup and EFL Cup semi-finals this month.

Former Manchester City youngster Iheanacho had already given Leicester the lead in their third-round replay against League One Fleetwood Town and had a second disallowed for offside.

The Nigeria international then latched on to a Riyad Mahrez pass and finished, only to see his celebrations curtailed by the officialâ€™s flag once more.

However, a review of the goal via VAR clearly showed Iheanacho was onside when Mahrez played him in â€“ ensuring Leicester were 2-0 up and on the way into round four, while their 21-year-old forward will be the answer to a trivia question for years to come.

The Foxes take on Watford on Saturday as they return to Premier League action.

West Hamâ€™s resurgence under David Moyes continued if only barely at London Stadium as they required extra time to see off Shrewsbury. 21-year-old English defender Reece Burke did for the Shrews in the 112th minute as the Hammers nailed down their slot in the fourth round.

The rest of the FA Cup third round replay results:

Mansfield 1-4 Cardiff

Sheffield Wendesday 2-0 Carlisle United

Reading 3-0 Stevenage

- Omni