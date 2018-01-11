  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 11 January, 2018
Friday evening FA Cup tie for Man United as Liverpool handed Saturday night kick-off

The televised fourth round ties have been announced today.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 6:11 PM
2 hours ago 7,075 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3793168
Liverpool defeated Everton in the third round.
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

MANCHESTER UNITED’S TRIP to face League Two side Yeovil Town will kick off the FA Cup fourth round weekend, while Liverpool will host West Brom in an unusual Saturday night slot.

In total, six fourth round ties will be televised on the final weekend of January with BBC and BT Sport announcing their picks today.

Jose Mourinho’s side will travel to Huish Park on Friday 26 January and the tie will be broadcast on BBC One, with a kick-off time of 7.55pm.

There are then three live matches pencilled in for Saturday 27 January, all of which will be shown on BT Sport, including Tottenham’s trip to Newport County [5.30pm] and Liverpool’s tie with West Brom at Anfield [7.45pm] — the first time an FA Cup tie has been scheduled for the Saturday night slot.

BT Sport’s final tie of the weekend sees Newcastle’s trip to either Norwich City or Chelsea [1.30pm] while the round will conclude with the meeting of either Cardiff City or Mansfield Town and Premier League leaders Manchester City [4pm].

FA Cup fourth round TV ties:

Friday 26 January

  • Yeovil Town v Manchester United (7.55pm), BBC One

Saturday 27 January

  • Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town or Leicester City (12.30pm), BT Sport
  • Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur (5.30pm), BT Sport 2
  • Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (7.45pm), BT Sport 2

Sunday 28 January

  • Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle United (1.30pm), BT Sport 2
  • Cardiff City or Mansfield Town v Manchester City (4pm), BBC One

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

