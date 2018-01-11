Friday evening FA Cup tie for Man United as Liverpool handed Saturday night kick-off

MANCHESTER UNITED’S TRIP to face League Two side Yeovil Town will kick off the FA Cup fourth round weekend, while Liverpool will host West Brom in an unusual Saturday night slot.

In total, six fourth round ties will be televised on the final weekend of January with BBC and BT Sport announcing their picks today.

Jose Mourinho’s side will travel to Huish Park on Friday 26 January and the tie will be broadcast on BBC One, with a kick-off time of 7.55pm.

There are then three live matches pencilled in for Saturday 27 January, all of which will be shown on BT Sport, including Tottenham’s trip to Newport County [5.30pm] and Liverpool’s tie with West Brom at Anfield [7.45pm] — the first time an FA Cup tie has been scheduled for the Saturday night slot.

BT Sport’s final tie of the weekend sees Newcastle’s trip to either Norwich City or Chelsea [1.30pm] while the round will conclude with the meeting of either Cardiff City or Mansfield Town and Premier League leaders Manchester City [4pm].

FA Cup fourth round TV ties:

Friday 26 January

Yeovil Town v Manchester United (7.55pm), BBC One

Saturday 27 January

Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town or Leicester City (12.30pm), BT Sport

Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur (5.30pm), BT Sport 2

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (7.45pm), BT Sport 2

Sunday 28 January

Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle United (1.30pm), BT Sport 2

Cardiff City or Mansfield Town v Manchester City (4pm), BBC One

