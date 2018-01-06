  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pressure mounts on Hughes after Stoke go down to League Two opposition

A memorable result for Coventry City, who were captained by Irish midfielder Michael Doyle.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 5:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,759 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3784679

Coventry City v Stoke City - FA Cup - Third Round - Ricoh Arena Jordan Willis celebrates after putting Coventry ahead against Stoke. Source: Nigel French

THEY MAY BE separated by 52 places in the English football pyramid but that didnâ€™t stop Coventry City from pulling off a major upset in todayâ€™s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Premier League club Stoke City.

FA Cup winners in 1987, Coventry have suffered a major fall from grace in recent years, having been relegated from the Premier League in 2004 after 34 consecutive seasons in the top flight.

However, the League Two outfit enjoyed one of the most memorable days in their history thanks to Jordan Willis and Jack Grimmer, who netted for Mark Robinsâ€™ team either side of a Charlie Adam penalty.

It was a sweet victory for Coventry, who themselves suffered one of the most famous giant-killings in FA Cup history when they lost 2-1 to non-league Sutton United in 1989.

Currently in third place in the fourth tier of English football and captained by Irish midfielder Michael Doyle, Coventry took the lead in the 24th minute when Willis headed home.

Stoke â€” for whom Stephen Ireland started to make his first appearance in 609 days â€” introduced Xherdan Shaqiri and Peter Crouch in the second half. They were level within eight minutes of the restart when Adam scored from the spot after Willis was penalised for fouling Ramadan Sobhi in the box.

Coventry City v Stoke City - FA Cup - Third Round - Ricoh Arena Coventry's Irish skipper Michael Doyle (right) celebrates with Marc McNulty after the win over Stoke. Source: Nigel French

But the decisive goal came in the 67th minute when Grimmer turned inside and fired the ball past JackÂ Butland to send Coventry into the fourth round and leave Stoke manager Mark Hughes under even more pressure. The Potters have now lost their last three games and languish in the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Bournemouth needed a goal in added time to avoid being the second Premier League team to lose to lower-league opposition. Northern Ireland striker Will Grigg gave League One side Wigan Athletic a fourth-minute lead at Dean Court, before Emerson Hyndmanâ€™s own goal doubled the visitorsâ€™ lead just before the half-hour mark.

Lys Mousset reduced the deficit for Bournemouth with 10 minutes of the second half played. Wigan, the 2013 FA Cup winners who currently top the table in the third tier, were denied a shock win by Steve Cookâ€™s goal two minutes into additional time.

There was a major upset at Griffin Park. Brentford, currently in 11th place in the Championship, were knocked out by Notts County, the second-placed team in League Two.

After being out for 21 months with an injury, Irish international Alan Judge came off the bench for Brentford with 20 minutes remaining. However, the only goal of the game came five minutes earlier courtesy of Notts Countyâ€™s Jon Stead.

Aston Villa also wonâ€™t be in the hat for the fourth-round draw. The Championship promotion chasers, for whom Irish international midfielder Conor Hourihane started, lost 3-1 at home to Peterborough United, despite taking an early lead through Keinan Davis.

Peterborough, who had ex-St Patrickâ€™s Athletic playmaker Chris Forrester in their starting line-up, scored three times in the final 15 minutes.Â Jack Marriott netted twice and Ryan Tafazolli was also on target for the League One side.

Elsewhere, Ousseynou Cisse scored the only goal as League One strugglers MK Dons got the better of Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Championship clubs Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City will all require replays to see off League Two opposition. They were held to scoreless draws by Stevenage, Carlisle United and Mansfield Town respectively.

Reading and Sheffield Wednesday will both have home advantage for their second bite at the cherry.

Kildare native captains Fleetwood Town to FA Cup draw with Leicester City

609 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland starts for Stoke City this afternoon

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
Everton announce signing of Â£25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
Wenger hit with three-game ban and Â£40k fine after confronting officials
FOOTBALL
Guardiola lauds 'essential' Aguero after quick-fire double rescues Man City
Guardiola lauds 'essential' Aguero after quick-fire double rescues Man City
Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid - Pep Guardiola
'Pure speculation' - Brighton manager Hughton denies bid for Celtic's Dembele
LIVERPOOL
Barcelona agree record â‚¬160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
Barcelona agree record â‚¬160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
Van Dijkâ€™s dream debut tempered by Firmino and Holgate flashpoint
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's contentious penalty should not have been given
CHELSEA
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes Â£15 million switch to Chelsea
Conte takes aim at 'senile' Mourinho over touchline 'clown' remark
LEINSTER
LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
'If I'm playing well for Ulster then there's no reason I can't do it for Ireland'
'He's slightly different to the other back rowers we have'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie