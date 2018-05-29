This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How Liverpool will line up with Fabinho and Keita

The Reds have confirmed the signing of the Monaco midfielder but where will he fit into Klopp’s plans?

By The42 Team Tuesday 29 May 2018, 8:20 AM
1 hour ago 5,400 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/4041751

LIVERPOOL CAUGHT EVERYBODY unaware with the signing of Fabinho on Monday evening.

The Monaco midfielder will move to Anfield on 1 July after the Reds struck a deal worth a guaranteed â‚¬45million (Â£39.3m), plus up to â‚¬5m (Â£4.4m) in add-ons.

He becomes the second confirmed signing of the summer, joining Naby Keita, whose move from RB Leipzig was agreed last summer.

With Emre Canâ€™s move to Juventus on the brink of completion, and strong interest in Lyon captain Nabil Fekir, Jurgen Klopp is set to completely overhaul his midfield ahead of the new season.

But what do the arrivals of Fabinho and Keita mean for the Redsâ€™ current players? Who should be worried about their place?

Hereâ€™s a look at how the new-look Liverpool could line up for the 2018/19 seasonâ€¦

4-3-3

The most likely move is for Klopp to stick with his tried and trusted 4-3-3 formation, the one which has served him pretty well throughout his managerial career.

The question then becomes â€˜which of his current crop finds themselves benched?â€™

At most risk will be captain Jordan Henderson, whose role as the deepest-lying midfield player will be challenged by the excellent Fabinho. Keita, it is imagined, will slot in as a scuttling â€˜No 8â€² which will leave one or both of Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner on the sidelines. Emre Can, as discussed, will join Juventus while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is sidelined until at least November with a knee injury.

Should Fekir also join, it could see Liverpool starting the new campaign with an entirely new midfield three, which would be very interesting indeed â€“ particularly given the calibre of all three players.

4-2-3-1

Of course Hendersonâ€™s status as captain could complicate matters. The England international remains a favourite of Kloppâ€™s, if not all supporters.

Could he and Fabinho play together? Of course they could. There have been games this season when two deep-lying midfielders may have been useful, offering Liverpool greater protection when their full-backs and front players fly forward.

Keita, though an all-rounder, has been signed to add attacking thrust and could certainly play as the furthest forward in a midfield three, or alongside Fabinho in a two. The Fekir deal will still require plenty of work before being completed but he would be an ideal No 10 signing to replace Philippe Coutinho.

The key is options, and Liverpool have plenty with this signing â€“ especially as Fabinho can, if required, play as an attack-minded right-back too.

3-4-3

How about something a bit more outlandish?

Three-man defences have enjoyed a renaissance across Europe over the last couple of seasons, used to good effect by some very good sides. Chelsea won the Premier League with the a 3-4-3 system, for example, while Juventus, Bayern Munich and even Manchester City have all experimented.

Liverpool have the personnel to try it, though they would need to sign an extra centre back if they were to commit to it.

Fabinho and Keita would form the midfield axis, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as wing backs. The front three, then would be free to release even more havoc with fewer defensive responsibilities.

Unlikely, perhaps, but a mouth-watering prospect nonetheless.

â€˜Iâ€™m proud to say Iâ€™ve made a senior cap for the Republic of Irelandâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'We can improve... But in any case I think we had a lot of fun tonight'
'We can improve... But in any case I think we had a lot of fun tonight'
Euro 2016 champions Portugal held by England's upcoming World Cup opponents
Sevilla pluck new coach from Girona after excellent first season in La Liga
HURLING
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool agree deal for â‚¬50 million Monaco star
Liverpool agree deal for â‚¬50 million Monaco star
A nation holds its breath as Mo Salah travels to Spain for treatment
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie