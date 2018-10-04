Free tickets offered for FAI Cup finals in the hopes of boosting attendance figures

THE FAI ARE giving away free tickets to the upcoming FAI Cup and FAI Women’s Cup for all U16s clubs and below as well as schools around the country.

The two finals, set to take place on 4 November, will be held at the 51,700-seater Aviva Stadium and the FAI today made the announcement in the hope of boosting attendances — saying they want to expose children to “the atmosphere of finals day.”

The average attendance of the previous three finals has been a little over 25,000.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer free tickets to all clubs and schools across the country to help them join us in the most important day in the Irish domestic calendar,” said FAI Competitions Director, Fran Gavin.

“We want the two FAI Cup finals to become a real celebration of the domestic game and we want all clubs to join us on finals.

“The way the two competitions are shaping up, it looks like we’re going to have two fantastic finals on our hands and we’d love to see as many clubs and schools there as possible to experience our two headline matches of the season.”

The association also directed that final day will be “a closed day for football across the country” to aid clubs attending the showpiece.

Dundalk and Cork City have met in the final for the last three years and they could be set to face off again next month, with the Lilywhites already booking their place in the final.

John Caulfield’s men, meanwhile, needed a late penalty at Dalymount Park to earn a semi-final replay against Keith Long’s high-flying Bohs at Turner’s Cross this coming Monday.

In the women’s final, Wexford Youths take on UCD Waves in the first semi-final on Wednesday, 17 October, while Shelbourne LFC clash with Peamount United on the same night.

