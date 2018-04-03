Final day of Fairyhouse abandoned after heavy rainfall last night

TUESDAY’S MEETING AT Fairyhouse has been abandoned after the course failed an early morning inspection.

The last day of the Easter meeting was set to feature the Grade Three John & Chich Fowler Memorial EBF Mares Chase at 5.15pm, but race officials have made the decision to cancel after heavy rainfall last night.

In yesterday’s racing, Gordon Elliot claimed his first Irish Grand National title thanks to 20-1 shot General Principle.

