'Are you a vampire?' - Ron Burgundy interviewed Roger Federer after his Australian Open win

THERE WASN’T MUCH to say about Roger Federer’s 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 demolition of Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene at the Australian Open this morning, so on-court interviewer John McEnroe improvised and asked actor Will Ferrell to do the honours.

Ferrell, as expected, went full Ron Burgundy asking the Swiss star if his favourite food was wombat meat and if he enjoyed the crowd reminding him constantly that his name was, indeed, Roger.

"Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?"



Anchorman hits @rogerfederer with the hard questions... 😂#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l6gAphIqKh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

Federer, of course, is defending a title he won 12 months ago in an epic final against Rafa Nadal and couldn’t have asked for a better start to this year’s tournament as his opening match was done and dusted in just over 90 minutes.

The second seed is the bookies favourite to win a 20th career Grand Slam.

