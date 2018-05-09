Feek joins Japanese club as Farrell, Easterby and Murphy extend Ireland deals

THE IRFU HAVE confirmed that scrum coach Greg Feek will join Japanese club Ricoh Black Rams in the coming weeks, but say he will also continue in his role with Ireland until the completion of the 2019 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Joe Schmidt’s other assistant coaches, Andy Farrell, Simon Easterby and Richie Murphy, have all extended their Ireland contracts until June 2020.

Ireland's coaching team. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Feek has been an important part of the Ireland set-up under Schmidt since joining full-time in 2014, having previously been at Leinster and worked with the national team on a consultancy basis.

Ireland’s scrum has been consistently strong under Feek’s guidance, allowing Ireland to play off a solid platform.

A statement from the IRFU today says that “due to a change in personal circumstances” Feek will be taking up a position with the Ricoh Black Rams in Japan’s Top League, while also continuing to work with Ireland.

News of contract extensions for Schmidt’s other assistants ensures Ireland will have stability moving forward, with the head coach generally expected to return home to New Zealand after the 2019 World Cup, when his current contract expires.

Defence specialist Andy Farrell has been a strong influence on the Ireland squad since joining after leaving his position with England following the 2015 World Cup.

Easterby has led the Irish pack since 2014, while national skills and kicking coach Murphy also joined Schmidt’s Ireland set-up from Leinster that same year.

We have a world-class coaching group that has driven and sustained high levels of performance on the international stage,” said IRFU performance director David Nucifora of the contract extensions.

“They also support the work of the provinces with their technical expertise and play an important role in the development of young players on the pathway to international honours.”

