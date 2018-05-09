  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Feek joins Japanese club as Farrell, Easterby and Murphy extend Ireland deals

The scrum coach will, however, continue his role with Ireland until after the 2019 World Cup.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 9 May 2018, 11:23 AM
52 minutes ago 1,840 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4001659

THE IRFU HAVE confirmed that scrum coach Greg Feek will join Japanese club Ricoh Black Rams in the coming weeks, but say he will also continue in his role with Ireland until the completion of the 2019 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Joe Schmidt’s other assistant coaches, Andy Farrell, Simon Easterby and Richie Murphy, have all extended their Ireland contracts until June 2020.

Andy Farrell, Greg Feek, Joe Schmidt, Simon Easterby and Richie Murphy Ireland's coaching team. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Feek has been an important part of the Ireland set-up under Schmidt since joining full-time in 2014, having previously been at Leinster and worked with the national team on a consultancy basis.

Ireland’s scrum has been consistently strong under Feek’s guidance, allowing Ireland to play off a solid platform.

A statement from the IRFU today says that “due to a change in personal circumstances” Feek will be taking up a position with the Ricoh Black Rams in Japan’s Top League, while also continuing to work with Ireland.

News of contract extensions for Schmidt’s other assistants ensures Ireland will have stability moving forward, with the head coach generally expected to return home to New Zealand after the 2019 World Cup, when his current contract expires.

Defence specialist Andy Farrell has been a strong influence on the Ireland squad since joining after leaving his position with England following the 2015 World Cup.

Easterby has led the Irish pack since 2014, while national skills and kicking coach Murphy also joined Schmidt’s Ireland set-up from Leinster that same year.

We have a world-class coaching group that has driven and sustained high levels of performance on the international stage,” said IRFU performance director David Nucifora of the contract extensions.

“They also support the work of the provinces with their technical expertise and play an important role in the development of young players on the pathway to international honours.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Henshaw’s miracle return ensures fulcrum of Leinster’s attack firing for Bilbao

‘I looked up and the side of my face dropped. I had lost all of my speech’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble
PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble
Atletico Madrid 'fed up' with Barcelona over 'inappropriate' pursuit of Griezmann
'I hate him, that b******! He's such a difficult player to play against'
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
ALEX FERGUSON
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
Sir Alex Ferguson sitting up and talking to family - reports
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'
LIVERPOOL
'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition
'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie