'Fellaini won't renew at Man Utd' - AC Milan director points towards transfer

Jose Mourinho claimed that he expected the Belgian to stay on at Old Trafford, but a summer switch to Serie A could seemingly be on the cards.

By The42 Team Monday 21 May 2018, 8:14 AM
AC MILAN SPORTING director Massimiliano Mirabelli claimed Marouane Fellaini will not re-sign with Manchester United as he talked up a move for the soon-to-be free agent.

Fellaini’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June, though United manager Jose Mourinho has remained confident that the Belgium international will remain in Manchester .

However, the 30-year-old could be set for Italy after Mirabelli hinted at a transfer as he praised the towering midfielder.

“Fellaini could be an important player, he is,” Mirabelli told Sky Sport Italia following Sunday’s 5-1 rout of Fiorentina on the final day of the Serie A season.

“We know he is not going to renew with United, but it’s difficult to say that we have closed the deal.

“He has important attributes. We will do something in that role but we are keeping everything in reserve.

“First we have to secure our signings, then announce them.”

Fellaini made 16 appearances – 11 from the bench – as United finished second in the Premier League this season.

Altogether, Fellaini featured in 23 games – starting seven – across all competitions.

