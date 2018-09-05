'It wasn't dirty play from him... thankfully I finished the try off!'

FERGUS MCFADDEN IS quick to clear Steff Evans’ name.

The Scarlets flyer faced plenty of criticism for his perceived role in ending McFadden’s 2017/18 season, with some suggesting Evans had deliberately slid knee-first into the Leinster wing as he scored a try in the Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium.

McFadden scores in last season's Champions Cup semi-final. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

McFadden’s hamstring injury meant he missed the Pro14 and Champions Cup finals as Leinster secured their double but, as he explained in his first interview since that try, it was through no fault of Evans’.

“It wasn’t really preventable, unfortunately,” said McFadden on Monday at Leinster’s training base in UCD.

“A lot of people have asked me that question, ‘Was it dirty play from Steff Evans jumping on top of me?’

“It was nothing to do with that. The injury happened in my first stride on the way to the corner, the tendon had popped at that stage, so it wasn’t really preventable. It was one of those ones that happened but thankfully I finished the try off, so it wasn’t too bad!

“It was nothing to do with him and he said to me after the game, ‘Sorry about that,’ but it wasn’t dirty play from him or anything like that, it was just a running pattern and it happens.”

The always-positive McFadden laughs that he’s been injured in worse circumstances than helping Leinster into a European final, but there was natural frustration at being sidelined at the time.

The 32-year-old was a key player for his province last season, playing 17 times and enjoying some of his very best form on the right wing.

His performances for Leinster brought him back into the Ireland mix and two appearances off the bench for Joe Schmidt’s side during their Grand Slam run were deserved reward.

McFadden works on his aerial skills, with Felipe Contepomi on bag duties. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

McFadden was, therefore, able to maturely reflect on what was an excellent season, even if he had to sit out the biggest days for Leinster.

“I suppose I just looked at the season as a whole with a bit of perspective and, in general, I was pretty injury-free for the whole thing,” said McFadden.

“I had nice involvement with Ireland for the Grand Slam, being involved in a couple of those matchday squads.

“Listen, it was tough watching on days like the Pro14 final in the Aviva and Bilbao but I’m just delighted they got over the line and won. So many guys contributed to us getting to that points, so the guys who were lucky enough to get picked in the 23 thankfully did the job.”

The Kilkenny native was on Leinster’s bench for last weekend’s Guinness Pro14 win over Cardiff Blues but was sprung as early as the 10th minute after Barry Daly picked up a knee injury.

McFadden says he felt “a touch rusty” in the first outing of the season, but a good pre-season left him confident in his physical fitness.

There were collective frustrations for Leinster as their defence gave up some soft scores to the Blues, but McFadden was relieved they came away from Cardiff with all five points.

McFadden looked sharp off the bench for Leinster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The return of more of their Ireland internationals this week should help Leinster to improve for Saturday’s visit to the Scarlets, who will be keen to get some revenge after last season’s Champions Cup semi-final and Pro14 final defeats to Leo Cullen’s side.

“There’s a big rivalry between Leinster and Scarlets, regardless of us beating them in the final last year,” said McFadden.

“They knocked us out in the [Pro14] semi the year before and for large parts of last season, they were playing the best rugby in the competition.

“They’re going to be looking for blood.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!