Thursday 20 September, 2018
Two nations share Fifa rankings top spot for the first time ever as Ireland drop one place

World Cup winners France and third-placed Belgium both sit at the summit.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 11:05 AM
45 minutes ago 1,728 Views 1 Comment
France striker Kylian Mbappe surrounded by Belgian players during the World Cup semi-final.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA
France striker Kylian Mbappe surrounded by Belgian players during the World Cup semi-final.
France striker Kylian Mbappe surrounded by Belgian players during the World Cup semi-final.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA

WORLD CUP WINNERS France and third-placed Belgium are the first teams to share top spot in the Fifa rankings in the classification’s 25-year history.

Roberto Martinez’s side, defeated by Les Bleus in the semi-finals at Russia 2018 before beating England in the third-place play-off , overcame Scotland 4-0 in a friendly and won their Nations League debut 3-0 against Iceland earlier this month to join the world champions at the summit.

France, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw by Germany in Munich before beating Netherlands 2-1 in Nations League Group A1.

The Republic of Ireland are down one place to 30th, having suffered a heavy loss to Wales in their Nations League opener before drawing in a friendly with Poland.  

Fifa rankings September Source: Fifa.com

The only other change in the top 10 saw Denmark slip down one place to 10th, below Spain.

After their humiliating group-stage exit at the World Cup, Germany rose a further three positions and now sit 12th. The biggest movers were Ukraine, who climbed six spots to 29th courtesy of Nations League triumphs over Czech Republic and Slovakia.

