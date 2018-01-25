  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic

Simona Halep felt her strength of character shone through in a memorable clash with Angelique Kerber.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 2:22 PM
7 hours ago 4,020 Views 2 Comments
World number one Simona Halep.
SIMONA HALEP WAS “shaking” after saving two match points to reach the Australian Open final at the expense of Angelique Kerber in a thrilling “rollercoaster” semi-final.

The world number one beat the resurgent 2016 champion 6-3 4-6 9-7 in a classic last-four encounter on Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

Top seed Halep failed to take two match points before saving as many and eventually came through a topsy-turvy battle to set up a showdown with Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday, when both players will be striving for an elusive first grand slam title.

The gutsy Romanian was full of pride after passing a huge mental and physical test.

“It was very tough, I am shaking now,” Halep said. “She’s a very tough opponent, moving well and hitting from everywhere.

“It’s not easy winning two such long matches in the same tournament. I just had confidence in myself, I told myself to fight for every point and then rest afterwards. I tried to stay calm but today I was like a rollercoaster.

“I didn’t give up, though, and if you don’t give up, you can win matches. I am proud of myself.”

The winner of the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup this weekend will be on top of the rankings next week.

Wozniacki banishes Australian Open demons to reach final and stay on track for maiden grand slam

Britain’s Kyle Edmund outclassed in bid to reach Australian Open final

