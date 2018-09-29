'He's one of my best friends': Fleetwood loving Molinari partnership

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari celebrate yet another win at the Ryder Cup.

AN ECSTATIC TOMMY Fleetwood lavished further praise on Francesco Molinari after their dream partnership continued with a third win from as many matches together at the Ryder Cup.

For the second day running, Fleetwood and Molinari got the better of Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed in the fourball format, with a 5 and 4 thrashing of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in foursomes sandwiched in between those victories.

The popular duo have helped Europe establish a commanding position at Le Golf National, Thomas Bjorn’s side leading 8-4 at the start of Saturday’s alternate-shot matches.

“He’s one of my best friends, not just on tour but in life,” said Fleetwood of Molinari.

“He’s an amazing golfer, but on top of that … I’ve been very, very lucky to get partnered with Fran.

“We knew we wanted to play together. We gel great, and I could give him all the compliments in the world.

“Today we were solid and just started riding that wave again on the back nine when Fran started playing great. I just kind of stood by his side and tried to hit decent golf shots and stay in the hole and let him go free. [It was] just a great morning.”

Molinari, who birdied the 11th, 12th and 13th on Saturday morning to seize control of the contest, added: “It was massive. I think any time we had to step it up today, we did, either one of us.

“We need to keep going. There’s still a long way [to go]. We keep saying the same stuff, but there’s a lot of points to be won still.”

