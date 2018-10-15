This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FA condemn England fans after clashes with Spanish police in Seville

The countries play in the Uefa Nations League tonight.

By AFP Monday 15 Oct 2018, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,078 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4287279

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION has condemned the behaviour of some England fans in Seville ahead of their team’s Uefa Nations League match against Spain.

Riot police intervened on Sunday night to break up a group of English supporters who had been drinking and behaving badly as they wandered round the centre of the Spanish city.

There have been no confirmed arrests or injuries.

An FA statement made on Monday afternoon read: “We condemn the unacceptable behaviour witnessed in Seville.

With the Spain fixture still to come on Monday night, we urge those following the team to respect our hosts and act in a responsible manner.

“The FA will work in partnership with the UK Football Policing Unit to help identify those involved and we will sanction any England Supporters’ Travel Club member found to be responsible for disorder.”

More than 100 England fans were arrested in March for anti-social behaviour in Amsterdam before a friendly against the Netherlands.

There was little trouble at the World Cup, however. Police have said there were three arrests made from around 7,000 fans that travelled from the UK to Russia.

© – AFP 2018

