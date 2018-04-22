  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Former Brazil great advises Neymar to quit PSG

Rivaldo believes the striker should consider a move to Real Madrid.

By AFP Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 8:19 PM
49 minutes ago 2,693 Views 2 Comments
Neymar (file pic).
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA
Neymar (file pic).
Neymar (file pic).
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA

INJURED BRAZIL AND Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar should leave France and resume his career in Spain if he wants to become the world’s top player, former Brazil great Rivaldo said Sunday.

Rivaldo, who starred in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, told GloboEsporte.com and Esporte Espetacular that while a return to Barcelona might be too complicated, Neymar should consider rivals Real Madrid.

“He could be the best in the world, but I think that if he stays at PSG he won’t be,” Rivaldo said, pointing out that a French club hasn’t featured in a Champions League final since Monaco lost to Porto in 2004.

“He needs to leave PSG. The football he needs to become best in the world has to be in Spain,” Rivaldo said.

Barcelona, in his situation, is difficult. I think that judging by what I hear, by the information I get from people, that he has the chance to play at Real Madrid.”

Neymar has had an up-and-down experience at PSG, since he was signed from Barcelona for a record €222 million euros last year, making him the world’s most expensive player.

He’s currently recuperating in Brazil from surgery for a broken bone in his foot and is expected back in Paris in mid-May at the latest, a month before the World Cup starts.

Spanish media have suggested he is eying a move to Real Madrid. However, according to the French League, there is no release clause in his contract with PSG.

© AFP 2018 

AFP

