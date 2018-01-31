  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Formula One follows darts' lead by getting rid of walk-on grid girls

The custom is ‘clearly at odds with modern-day societal norms’, according to an F1 statement.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 3:16 PM
7 hours ago 4,525 Views 14 Comments
Two grid girls at the Spanish Grand Prix last year.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Two grid girls at the Spanish Grand Prix last year.
Two grid girls at the Spanish Grand Prix last year.
Image: DPA/PA Images

GRID GIRLS WILL no longer be used prior to Formula One races, the sport’s organisers have confirmed.

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) announced last week that they would no longer use walk-on girls, following discussions with broadcasters.

F1 will now follow suit, having stated the custom is “clearly at odds with modern-day societal norms”.

A statement on F1′s official website read: “Formula 1 will end the long-standing practice of using walk-on grid girls, commencing with the start of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season. These changes also apply to our other motorsports series that take place during the grands prix weekends.

Formula 1 considers the time spent by teams and drivers on the grid before a race as one of celebration, where guests and various performers can add to the glamour and spectacle of the Grand Prix, enabling promoters and partners to showcase their countries and products.”

Sean Bratches, F1′s managing director, commercial operations, added: “Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport.

“While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 grands prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern-day societal norms. We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world.”

The decision was welcomed by the Women’s Sport Trust, who had called on other sports to follow darts’ lead by ceasing to use walk-on girls.

James Harden created NBA history with the Rockets last night

Gronkowski ‘ready to roll’ for Super Bowl despite remaining in concussion protocol

The42 Team

