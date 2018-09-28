This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dub kingpins Foxrock-Cabinteely's reign continues as they make it four in-a-row

Champions again.

By Emma Duffy Friday 28 Sep 2018, 9:02 PM
Foxrock-Cabinteely were All-Ireland finalists in 2016.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Foxrock-Cabinteely were All-Ireland finalists in 2016.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Foxrock-Cabinteely 1-13

St Brigid’s 0-7

REIGNING DUBLIN AND Leinster champions Foxrock-Cabinteely made it four in-a-row tonight as they beat St Brigid’s in the county senior championship final.

The dominant southside outfit boasts six of Mick Bohan’s freshly-crowned All-Ireland winners — Sinead Goldrick, Niamh Collins, Amy Connolly, Hannah O’Neill, Emma McDonagh and Tarah O’Sullivan — and they all played pivotal roles at St Margaret’s GAA club tonight. 

Westmeath’s Fiona Claffey has also impressed at midfield through the year for Pat Ring and Peter Clarke’s charges, while Amy Ring was to the fore tonight.

Laura Nerney scored the early goal that sparked Fox-Cab’s nine-point victory, and delivered their fifth Dublin crown — their first coming in 2012. 

There was more final heartbreak for northside club St Brigid’s as they chase a first-ever title. They added tonight’s defeat to 2015 and 2016 decider losses to the same opposition. 

2017 Player of the Year Noelle Healy was a shining light for Brigid’s, while Dublin’s number one Ciara Trant and defender Deirdre Murphy, were also in action.

Nerney found the back of the net to give Fox-Cab a 1-0 to 0-1 lead in the fifth minute and from there, they never looked back as they tagged on point after point.

By half time, the difference was nine as the scoreline read 1-9 to 0-3. It was as you were in the second half as the kingpins powered on, and the game finished 1-13 to 0-7.

Sinead Goldrick Dublin star Goldrick plies her trade with Fox-Cab. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Fox-Cab now go in pursuit of backing up their county crown with a fourth Leinster title on the bounce.

Realistically though, they’ll be targeting bigger and better — they’ve fallen short at the All-Ireland semi-final stage two of the last three years and were beaten in the final in 2016, so they’ll hope that 2018 is the year they can finally reach the Holy Grail.

Foxrock Cabinteely Senior Panel:  Aedin Murray, Aisling Tarpey, Amy Connolly, Amy Ring, Cara Cooke, Ciara Murphy, Ciara Ní Mhurchadh, Ciara O’Riordan, Emma Hughes, Emma McDonagh, Fay O’Connell Bell, Fiona Claffey, Hannah O’Neill, Hazel Dennedy, Jodi Egan, Katie McNally, Laura Nerney, Laurie Ahern, Lorna Fusciardi, Niamh Collins, Niamh Ryan, Roisin McGovern, Sarah Quinn, Sinead Delahunty, Sinead Goldrick, Tarah O’Sullivan.

St Brigids Senior Panel: Aimee Molloy, Amy Fitzpatrick, Anne Marie Troy, Aoife Coffey,  Aoife Joyce, Carmel Monahan, Caroline Brogan, Ciara Trant, Clare McCormack, Colleen Barrett, Deirdre Murphy, Emma Sherwood, Enya Farrell, Leah Mullins, Louise Reilly, Mairead McCarthy, Niamh Jacob, Niamh O’Donovan, Noelle Healy, Sarah Patton, Shauna Hinkson, Shona Barrett, Siobhan Devlin, Sorcha Furlong.

