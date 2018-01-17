Ireland's first opponents France name 19-year-old scrum-half in Six Nations squad

Jacques Brunel has named his squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

FRANCE COACH JACQUES Brunel has named uncapped 19-year-old Matthieu Jailbert in his 32-man squad ahead of the 2018 Six Nations.

The Bordeaux scrum-half is the standout name for les bleus as they get set to take on Ireland in their opening game of the tournament on 3 February.

Brunel worked with Jailbert at Bordeaux so should be well aware of his ability, especially in attack.

In all, there are 17 players under the age of 25 in the squad, which is without the likes of Louis Picamoles, Baptiste Serin and Francois Trinh-Duc.

Matheiu Bastareaud has been named, though he has been suspended for three weeks following an EPCR hearing into his use of a homophobic slur during Toulon’s Champions Cup win over Benneton on Sunday and will miss the game with Ireland.

The France squad in full:

Forwards (18)

Camille Chat (Racing 92) 10 caps

Guilhem Guirado (Toulon) 56 caps (captain)

Christopher Tolofua (Saracens) 7 caps

Eddy Ben Arous (Racing 92) 19 caps

Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92) uncapped

Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux Bègles) 14 caps

Dany Priso (La Rochelle) uncapped

Rabah Slimani (Clermont Auvergne) 41 caps

Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Français) 2 caps

Arthur Iturria (Clermont Auvergne) 1 cap

Félix Lambey (Lyon) uncapped

Sébastien Vahaamahina (Clermont Auvergne) 28 caps

Yacouba Camara (Toulouse) 6 caps

Kevin Gourdon (La Rochelle) 15 caps

Anthony Jelonch (Castres Olympique) 2 caps

Wenceslas Lauret (Racing 92) 12 caps

Sékou Macalou (Stade Français) 1 cap

Marco Tauleigne (Bordeaux Bègles) uncapped

Backs (14)

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse) 6 caps

Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92) 31 caps

Morgan Parra (Clermont Auvergne) 66 caps

Anthony Belleau (Toulon) 2 caps

Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux Bègles) uncapped

Mathieu Bastareaud (Toulon) 42 caps

Henry Chavancy (Racing 92) 3 caps

Geoffrey Doumayrou (La Rochelle) 2 caps

Rémi Lamerat (Clermont Auvergne) 16 caps

Benjamin Fall (Montpellier) 6 caps

Teddy Thomas (Racing 92) 8 caps

Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92) 15 caps

Brice Dulin (Racing 92) 29 caps

Geoffrey Palis (Castres Olympique) uncapped

