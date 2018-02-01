France name uncapped 19-year-old out-half to start against Ireland

FRANCE COACH JACQUES Brunel has named two uncapped players in the starting XV ahead of his side’s opening Six Nations clash with Ireland on Saturday at the Stade de France [KO: 4.45pm, live on TV3].

19-year-old Matthieu Jalibert will start at out-half while Geoffrey Palis lines up at full-back for the first time.

Guilhem Guirado will captain the side as part of an experienced front row alongside Jefferson Poirot and Rabah Slimani.

Though previously capped, Arthur Iturria makes his first start for France in the second row beside his Clermont team-mate Sébastien Vahaamahina while, in the back row, Kevin Gourdon wears the number eight for the first time at international level.

In the backs, Virimi Vakatawa and Teddy Thomas start on the wings while Henry Chavancy partners Rémi Lamerat at centre.

Brunel has also named four uncapped players – Adrien Pelissié, Dany Priso and Cedate Gomes Sa, as well as No.8 Marco Tauleigne – on the bench.

France XV v Irleand

15. Geoffrey Palis (Castres)

14. Teddy Thomas (Racing 92)

13. Rémi Lamerat (Clermont Auvergne)

12. Henry Chavancy (Racing 92)

11. Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92)

10. Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles)

9. Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92)

1. Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux-Bègles)

2. Guilhem Guirado (Toulon) (captain)

3. Rabah Slimani (Clermont Auvergne)

4. Sébastien Vahaamahina (Clermont Auvergne)

5. Arthur Iturria (Clermont Auvergne)

6. Wenceslas Lauret (Racing 92)

7. Yacouba Camara (Montpellier)

8. Kévin Gourdon (La Rochelle)

Replacements:

16. Adrien Pelissié (Bordeaux-Bègles)

17. Dany Priso (La Rochelle)

18. Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92)

19. Paul Gabrillagues (La Rochelle)

20. Marco Tauleigne (Bordeaux-Bègles)

21. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

22. Anthony Belleau (Toulon)

23. Benjamin Fall (Montpellier)

