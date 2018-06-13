This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 13 June, 2018
Back row revamp as France make five changes for All Blacks revenge mission

Les Bleus are trailing in the series heading to Wellington.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Jun 2018, 10:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,548 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4069824
Fickou (left) is among those who come in.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Fickou (left) is among those who come in.
Fickou (left) is among those who come in.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FRANCE HAVE MADE five changes and a loose forward shake up but could find no room for veteran Wesley Fofana as they look to restore some dignity in the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.

Defensive lapses by the loose forwards in the heavy 52-11 defeat in Auckland last weekend have forced coach Jacques Brunel to rush late arrivals Kelian Galletier and Mathieu Babillot straight into the starting line up.

They replace Judicael Cancoriet and Fabien Sanconnie, while Kevin Gourdon, who started on the flank in Auckland, moves to the back row.

There are two backline changes with Benjamin Fall coming in at fullback for Maxime Medard while Gael Fickou replaces injured wing Remy Grosso.

The experienced Fofana, whose last Test was in November 2016, has trained freely with the squad this week after missing the first Test in Auckland last weekend because of injury.

But Brunel has retained Geoffrey Doumayrou to partner captain Mathieu Bastareaud in the centres.

Galletier and Babillot were late arrivals in New Zealand after playing in the Top 14 final between Castres and Montpellier two weeks ago along with Fall who starts at fullback.

France:

15. Ben Fall
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Mathieu Bastareaud
12. Geoffrey Doumayrou
11. Gael Fickou
10. Anthony Belleau
9. Morgan Parra

8. Kevin Gourdon
7. Kelian Galletier
6. Mathieu Babillot
5. Yoann Maestri
4. Bernard Le Roux
3. Uini Atonio
2. Camille Chat
1. Dany Priso.

Replacements:

16. Pierre Bougarit
17. Cyril Baille
18. Cedate Gomes Sa
19. Paul Gabrillagues
20. Alexandre Lapandry
21. Baptiste Serin
22. Jules Plisson
23. Maxime Medard.

AFP

