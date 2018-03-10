England's title defence falls short as Jones' men slump to defeat in Paris

IRELAND HAVE WON the 2018 Six Nations Championship after England slipped to a 22-16 defeat at the Stade de France.

After Joe Schmidt’s men earned a 28-8 bonus-point win over Scotland in Dublin this afternoon, England knew they needed to match Ireland’s five-pointer in order to keep the tournament alive going into the final weekend, but they were miles off the mark in Paris.

Eddie Jones’ outfit started with intent in the opening 10 minutes, but three early kicks at goal – two converted by Owen Farrell, one from the nuclear boot of Elliot Daly – might have been punted toward the corner given the urgency with which England needed a four-try haul this evening.

Instead, last year’s champions attempted to ‘build a performance’ which in truth never looked as though it was forthcoming: not dissimilar to their defeat in Murrayfield a fortnight ago, Jones and England appeared to drastically miscalculate the breakdown, while their whippet-like back three never got motoring in what was a stagnant day with ball in hand.

France finished a scrappy first half in the ascendancy, with Maxime Machenaud pulling them level at nine apiece from the boot.

Roared on by a more passionate Parisian crowd than we’ve heard in some time, Les Bleus exploded into life in the second half, and were awarded a penalty try within minutes of the restart:

When Montpellier wing Benjamin Fall caught a bobbling ball from a François Trinh-Duc crossfield kick, he seemed certain to dive over from point-blank range only to be caught above the shoulder by the desperate arm of Anthony Watson.

After some consultation, the Englishman was sin-binned and referee Peyper marched the visitors under their own posts, awarding France the game’s opening try.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

England, whose task within the context of the championship was in truth quixotic after half-time, threatened to disintegrate soon afterward, conceding a plethora of needless penalties – one of which allowed Machenaud to extend France’s lead to 19-9.

But Jones’ men finally showed some attacking proficiency in the 74th minute, as a wonderful skip pass from Owen Farrell was cleverly batted by Elliot Daly into the path of Jonny May on his inside. May crossed the whitewash, and Farrell’s conversion from a difficult angle moved England to within three.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A mere two minutes later, however, they conceded their 15th penalty – this one in front of the posts – and France pushed their lead back out to six.

With the clock red, England moved into the French 22 through a penalty to touch from Farrell. A lineout seven yards from the French line was overthrown, but incredibly, Lionel Beauxis missed touch with a clearance kick that would have ended the game.

England promptly won another penalty, and Farrell once more put them to within seven of the French line. England’s final assault, however, came to an end just short of the sticks as the ball was lost forward in a ruck.

It’s the first time in eight years that England have lost two games in a Six Nations campaign, bringing to a premature end their bid for three in a row.

Victory at the Aviva earlier today ensures Joe Schmidt’s men rise to the top of the European tree for the third time in five seasons.

Ireland will travel to London next weekend in pursuit of a first Grand Slam since 2009, and only a third in their history.