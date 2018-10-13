Extraordinary moment as Bath star Burns scuppers match-winning try against Toulouse

BATH OUT-HALF Freddie Burns had a moment to forget at the end of his side’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse after he scuppered a match-winning try.

Trailing by two points coming into the final five minutes of the game, the ball was fed out to Burns who stormed through the Toulouse cover and over the tryline.

It looked as though the points were all but secure with just the touchdown needed to complete the move as Burns began to celebrate.

But just as he was about to ground the ball, Toulouse winger Maxime Medard came sprinting in behind him and snatched the ball away in what was an extraordinary moment.

Just to compound the horror for Burns, he had just hit a scoreable penalty off the post which would also have put his side ahead coming into the final minutes.

After his second mistake, Burns was substituted for the remaining minutes of Bath’s 22-20 defeat, and his devastated expression at the final whistle summed up what was a day to forget for both Bath and Burns.

Oh Freddie Burns 🙉🙊🙈.



The Bath fly-half misses a penalty right in front of the posts with 6 minutes to go.



THEN goes over the line for a try but showboats before grounding the ball and makes an absolute mess of it.



Bath lost by 2. Yep. #ChampionsCup #BATvTOU pic.twitter.com/xW5Rb39551 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 13, 2018

