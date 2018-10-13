This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Extraordinary moment as Bath star Burns scuppers match-winning try against Toulouse

He had just missed a penalty before failing to score a try which would have won the Champions Cup tie for Bath.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 3:39 PM
40 minutes ago 4,144 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4284852
Devastated: Nightmare afternoon for Burns.
Image: David Davies
Devastated: Nightmare afternoon for Burns.
Devastated: Nightmare afternoon for Burns.
Image: David Davies

BATH OUT-HALF Freddie Burns had a moment to forget at the end of his side’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse after he scuppered a match-winning try.

Trailing by two points coming into the final five minutes of the game, the ball was fed out to Burns who stormed through the Toulouse cover and over the tryline.

It looked as though the points were all but secure with just the touchdown needed to complete the move as Burns began to celebrate.

But just as he was about to ground the ball, Toulouse winger Maxime Medard came sprinting in behind him and snatched the ball away in what was an extraordinary moment.

Just to compound the horror for Burns, he had just hit a scoreable penalty off the post which would also have put his side ahead coming into the final minutes.

After his second mistake, Burns was substituted for the remaining minutes of Bath’s 22-20 defeat, and his devastated expression at the final whistle summed up what was a day to forget for both Bath and Burns. 

