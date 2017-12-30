Bohs midfielder Fuad Sule the latest LOI star to make the move across the water

BOHEMIANS MIDFIELDER FUAD Sule has made the move across the water, joining Barnet for an undisclosed fee.

The Bohemians senior Player of the Year came close to linking up with the English League Two side during the summer but the move could not be completed in time for the transfer window deadline.

The links stayed strong and the transfer almost imminent however, with the 20-year-old midfielder having trained with the team for the last number of weeks.

Sule penned a deal with Bohs in December 2016 and impressed there throughout their League of Ireland season. He was named SSE Airtricity League and Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for July.

The Nigeria-born, Tallaght-raised footballer came through the underage ranks at Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.

“I’m very happy to be with this massive club and in this league,” he told the Barnet FC website.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It has been ongoing for a while and the interest has been there since the summer. Little things were knocking the deal back but I’m very happy to get it over the line and get on the pitch now.

He added, of his year with Bohs: “It was my breakthrough season and it turned out to be a very, very good one.

“There were huge personal accolades that I achieved. Personally it was a good season and collectively it was a good season for everyone associated with the club.

“I will remember the club with very fond memories. I’m just happy to be here now and kick on.”

Barnet are 22nd in the English fourth tier, level on points with bottom side Forest Green Rovers.

We can confirm that Fuad Sule has joined Barnet for an undisclosed fee.



We wish @Fudzer the best of luck with his new club and thank him for his service to #Bohs. 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/8d5Kvn3uFC — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) December 30, 2017

