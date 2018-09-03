Former Bohs midfielder Fuad Sule joins Northern Irish side Larne on loan

FORMER BOHEMIANS MIDFIELDER Fuad Sule has joined Northern Irish side Larne FC on loan from the Conference club Barnet FC.

21-year-old Sule will be with the Inver Reds until 31 January who are currently fourth after four matches on the NIFL Championship table.

The former Bohs senior Player of the Year has made one appearance for Barnet, coming on as a substitute away to Crawley Town last season.

TRANSFER NEWS: We are delighted to confirm the signing of midfielder Fuad Sule. Fuad, 21, arrives at Inver Park on loan from Barnet, having previously played in the Eircom Premier Division for Bohemians. #WelcomeFuad #WeAreLarne pic.twitter.com/rhFBEUDmyj — Larne Football Club (@larnefc) September 3, 2018

The Nigerian born player came through the underage ranks at Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic before signing for Bohemians in December 2016 where he impressed throughout that League of Ireland season.

It’s just over a year since he was named the SSE Airtricity League and Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for July in 2017.

