RTÃ‰ announce their live TV schedule for GAA championship games for 2018

RTÃ‰ HAVE ANNOUNCED their live television schedule of GAA championship games for 2018 with the new changes to the football and hurling structures having an expected impact on their coverage.

10 provincial hurling games will be broadcast as Leinster and Munster get set for their new round-robin formats while only seven ties will be televised from the four provincial football championships.

There will be seven hurling games in Munster alone televised with Dublin v Kilkenny, Galway v Kilkenny and the decider to be screened in Leinster.

Only three provincial football championship games outside of the four finals in the provinces, will be televised live by RTÃ‰. These are the Connacht opener between Mayo and Galway, the Ulster tie featuring Fermanagh/Armagh and Tyrone/Monaghan on 3 June and the Leinster football semi-final on 10 June that is expected to feature Dublin.

The coverage begins on Sunday 13 May with the live games in Parnell Park and Castlebar with radio coverage starting this Sunday 6 May as Leitrim face New York.

Meanwhile BBC Northern Ireland have announced they will cover all eight games in the Ulster senior football championship but only the semi-final tie on 3 June and the final on 24 June will be live on television.

The games between Fermanagh against Armagh and the meeting of Down and Antrim will be covered on the BBC iPlayer while the other four matches will be have deferred coverage on BBC Two Northern Ireland.

Hereâ€™s the full list of matches RTÃ‰ will cover:

RTÃ‰ 2018 GAA Championship Schedule

Sunday 13 May

Leinster SHC: Dublin v Kilkenny, 2pm

Connacht SFC: Mayo v Galway, 4pm

Sunday 20 May

Munster SHC: Limerick v Tipperary, 2pm

Munster SHC: Cork v Clare, 4pm

Sunday 27 May

Munster SHC: Tipperary v Cork, 2pm

Leinster SHC: Galway v Kilkenny, 4pm

Sunday 3 June

Ulster SFC: Fermanagh/Armagh v Tyrone/Monaghan, 2pm

Munster SHC: Waterford v Tipperary, 4pm

Sunday 10 June

Munster SHC: Limerick v Waterford or Tipperary v Clare

Leinster SFC: Offaly/Wicklow/Dublin v Longford/Meath

Sunday 17 June

Munster SHC: Clare v Limerick or Waterford v Cork

Connacht SFC final, 4pm

Saturday 23 June

Munster SFC final, 7pm

Sunday 24 June

Ulster SFC final, 2pm

Leinster SFC final, 4pm

Sunday 1 July

Munster SHC final, 2pm

Leinster SHC final, 4pm

Sunday 8 July

All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 4, 3pm

Saturday 14 July

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s Round 1, 7pm â€“ Croke Park

Sunday 15 July

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals, 2pm and 4pm

Or

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s Round 1, 2pm and 4pm

Sunday 22 July

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s Round 2, 2pm and 4pm

Saturday 28 July

All-Ireland SHC semi-final, 5pm

Sunday 29 July

All-Ireland SHC semi-final, 3.30pm

Saturday 4 August

All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-finals, 5.30pm and 7.15pm

Sunday 5 August

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s, Round 3, 3.30pm

Saturday 11 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final, 5pm

Sunday 12 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final, 3.30pm

Saturday 18 August

All-Ireland senior camogie semi-finals, 5pm and 7pm

Sunday 19 August

All-Ireland senior hurling final, 3.30pm

Sunday 2 September

All-Ireland senior football final, 3.30pm

Sunday 9 September

All-Ireland senior and intermediate camogie finals, 2pm and 4pm

