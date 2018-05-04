RTÃ‰ announce their live TV schedule for GAA championship games for 2018

RTÃ‰ HAVE ANNOUNCED their live television schedule of GAA championship games for 2018 with the new changes to the football and hurling structures having an expected impact on their coverage.
10 provincial hurling games will be broadcast as Leinster and Munster get set for their new round-robin formats while only seven ties will be televised from the four provincial football championships.
There will be seven hurling games in Munster alone televised with Dublin v Kilkenny, Galway v Kilkenny and the decider to be screened in Leinster.
Only three provincial football championship games outside of the four finals in the provinces, will be televised live by RTÃ‰. These are the Connacht opener between Mayo and Galway, the Ulster tie featuring Fermanagh/Armagh and Tyrone/Monaghan on 3 June and the Leinster football semi-final on 10 June that is expected to feature Dublin.
The coverage begins on Sunday 13 May with the live games in Parnell Park and Castlebar with radio coverage starting this Sunday 6 May as Leitrim face New York.
Meanwhile BBC Northern Ireland have announced they will cover all eight games in the Ulster senior football championship but only the semi-final tie on 3 June and the final on 24 June will be live on television.
The games between Fermanagh against Armagh and the meeting of Down and Antrim will be covered on the BBC iPlayer while the other four matches will be have deferred coverage on BBC Two Northern Ireland.
Hereâ€™s the full list of matches RTÃ‰ will cover:
RTÃ‰ 2018 GAA Championship Schedule
Sunday 13 May
Leinster SHC: Dublin v Kilkenny, 2pm
Connacht SFC: Mayo v Galway, 4pm
Sunday 20 May
Munster SHC: Limerick v Tipperary, 2pm
Munster SHC: Cork v Clare, 4pm
Sunday 27 May
Munster SHC: Tipperary v Cork, 2pm
Leinster SHC: Galway v Kilkenny, 4pm
Sunday 3 June
Ulster SFC: Fermanagh/Armagh v Tyrone/Monaghan, 2pm
Munster SHC: Waterford v Tipperary, 4pm
Sunday 10 June
Munster SHC: Limerick v Waterford or Tipperary v Clare
Leinster SFC: Offaly/Wicklow/Dublin v Longford/Meath
Sunday 17 June
Munster SHC: Clare v Limerick or Waterford v Cork
Connacht SFC final, 4pm
Saturday 23 June
Munster SFC final, 7pm
Sunday 24 June
Ulster SFC final, 2pm
Leinster SFC final, 4pm
Sunday 1 July
Munster SHC final, 2pm
Leinster SHC final, 4pm
Sunday 8 July
All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 4, 3pm
Saturday 14 July
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s Round 1, 7pm â€“ Croke Park
Sunday 15 July
All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals, 2pm and 4pm
Or
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s Round 1, 2pm and 4pm
Sunday 22 July
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s Round 2, 2pm and 4pm
Saturday 28 July
All-Ireland SHC semi-final, 5pm
Sunday 29 July
All-Ireland SHC semi-final, 3.30pm
Saturday 4 August
All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-finals, 5.30pm and 7.15pm
Sunday 5 August
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s, Round 3, 3.30pm
Saturday 11 August
All-Ireland SFC semi-final, 5pm
Sunday 12 August
All-Ireland SFC semi-final, 3.30pm
Saturday 18 August
All-Ireland senior camogie semi-finals, 5pm and 7pm
Sunday 19 August
All-Ireland senior hurling final, 3.30pm
Sunday 2 September
All-Ireland senior football final, 3.30pm
Sunday 9 September
All-Ireland senior and intermediate camogie finals, 2pm and 4pm
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Connolly â€˜hasnâ€™t been availableâ€™, return of Flynn and defensive injuries as Dublin gear up for championship
Laois football boss on Walshâ€™s controversial tweet and Oâ€™Reilly recovery from attack
COMMENTS (4)