  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 25 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brewing up a storm - 12 GAA controversies that hit the headlines in 2017

The Super 8s, Diarmuid Connolly and Davy Fitzgerald all hit the headlines this year.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 25 Dec 2017, 1:30 PM
3 hours ago 3,860 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3761917

pjimage (5) The Super 8s, Diarmuid Connolly and Davy Fitzgerald all hit the headlines this year. Source: INPHO

AWAY FROM THE celebrations and heartbreak of a typical GAA season, there was of course controversy in 2017.

Here, in no particular order, were 12 incidents that rumbled on and put GAA in the spotlight over the last twelve months.

****************************

1. Super 8s get the green light

Last February’s GAA Congress won’t be easily forgotten after the Gaelic football landscape was radically altered with the introduction of the Super 8s, the round-robin format at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage.

General view of Congress Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Not everyone backed the changes and was happy with what was in the pipeline for the next three years.

2. Davy Fitz’s Nowlan Park pitch invasion

The headlines in April’s league semi-final were grabbed by Davy Fitzgerald when the Wexford boss stormed onto the pitch. He remonstrated with referee Diarmuid Kirwan before clashing with Tipperary players Niall O’Meara and Jason Forde.

An eight-week ban ensued with Fitzgerald famously watching the Leinster semi-final win over Kilkenny from a newly-constructed box in Wexford Park.

Davy Fitzgerald and Aidan Nolan clash with Jason Forde Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

3. Aidan O’Shea, Bernard Flynn and posing for selfies

Mayo are used to taking shots from the critics. 2017 was no exception. In May while talking about his belief that Aidan O’Shea has underachieved, Bernard Flynn told the RTÉ GAA Podcast about an incident after a challenge match against Meath where O’Shea posed for selfies with fans while his team-mates did a warm down.

O’Shea later talked about quitting social media for a time after but it didn’t put him off his stride with his performances for the rest of the season and he collected his third All-Star award in November.

Aidan O’Shea meets fans after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4. Kerry’s Brendan O’Sullivan failed a drugs test

News broke in May that Kerry footballer Brendan O’Sullivan had failed a Sport Ireland doping control test following the 2016 league final. The Sport Ireland findings accepted that the rule violation was not intentional and O’Sullivan had served the resultant suspension.

Brendan O'Sullivan Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

5. Diarmuid Connolly’s encounter with a linesman in Portlaoise

The Dublin star was hit with a 12-week ban after an altercation with linesman Ciaran Brannigan in their clash with Carlow. The saga dragged on before Dublin opted against appealing the CHC’s ban.

The St Vincent’s man had to watch on as the season progressed with manager Jim Gavin criticising RTÉ’s coverage of the incident. But Connolly finished the summer lifting Sam Maguire again after making a major impact in the final win over Mayo.

Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Branagan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

6. Michael Duignan unhappy with Sky Sports

It seems like something that flares up every summer and in July after Waterford and Kilkenny’s Saturday night encounter, Michael Duignan hit out at the decision to televise the game on that broadcaster.

“My parents are at home, my father’s 83 years of age, a savage hurling man. Why should he have to go the pub, he doesn’t go the pub, to watch a match? They have enough money, there’s enough money in the GAA, how much money do you want?”

General view of a Sky Sports microphone Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

7. Davy Fitz, Derek McGrath and the question of sweepers

Not everyone likes Wexford and Waterford’s style of play. After the counties met in July’s All-Ireland quarter-final, both managers defended their ploys with Fitzgerald particularly passionate.

Davy Fitzgerald and Derek McGrath Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Michael Duignan and Henry Shefflin were in the firing line when Fitzgerald addressed the media in a fiery mood in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“Let me say this straight out, Michael Duignan and Henry have never managed a team at a high level. The people need to wake up, so they do.”

8. Croke Park pitch gets a makeover for concerts

Another annual issue that crops up is the pitch surface in Croke Park after mid summer activity. July was a hectic month at the stadium.

Croke Park Schedule

  • 2 July – Leinster senior and minor hurling finals
  • 8 July – Coldplay
  • 16 July – Leinster senior and minor football finals
  • 22 July – U2
  • 29 July – Down v Monaghan and Kildare v Armagh football qualifiers
  • 30 July – Kerry v Galway and Mayo v Roscommon football quarter-finals

When the GAA action swung back around, Jim Gavin and Kevin McStay were two managers that were not enamoured by the condition of the pitch.

9. Tadhg de Búrca’s suspension for All-Ireland semi-final

De Búrca was dismissed in the quarter-final against Wexford for an incident when it was deemed he interfered with Harry Kehoe’s helmet. The appeals process dragged on until the weekend of the semi-final against Cork where Waterford ended up being unsuccessful.

There was plenty divided opinion on the nature of the punishment handed out to the Deise defender.

Fergal Horgan red cards Tadhg De Burca Source: James Crombie/INPHO

10. The Dublin freetaker and the GPS unit

The defining moment of the All-Ireland final came when Dean Rock swept over the winning free for Dublin but the ace marksman had to hold his nerve as a GPS unit was lobbed in his direction by Mayo defender Lee Keegan.

An unsportsmanlike act or a sign of his will to win? People fell down on both sides of the argument in the aftermath.

Rock Source: INPHO

11. The Gooch’s testimonial

Colm Cooper broke new ground in October with the first testimonial dinner for a GAA player. The event for the Kerry great, who retired last April, sparked plenty debate with not everyone pleased with his decision.

Colm Cooper Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

12. All-Star football decisions

The annual outcry of certain players getting picked while others are omitted featured in early November. The hot topic was the goalkeeper spot with Mayo’s David Clarke again honoured as the number one ahead of Dublin’s celebrated captain Stephen Cluxton.

pjimage (4) Source: INPHO

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Al-Qaeda attacked near to where I was living.... Any foreigner was now a legitimate target'
'Al-Qaeda attacked near to where I was living.... Any foreigner was now a legitimate target'
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
Blind urged by Van Gaal to quit Man United and head for Barcelona
ARSENAL
'I probably wasnât mature enough to go over to England at 15'
'I probably wasn’t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
Milner wants 'boring' Liverpool after Arsenal thriller
'We were paralysed and frozen, a psychological factor from the bad start against Man United'
FOOTBALL
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Gattuso: I am the least of Milan's problems
Superb Kane hat-trick equals Shearer goal record and sends Spurs above Arsenal
IRELAND
'I'd never expected to be captain of Ireland at 21. It's what you've always dreamed of'
'I'd never expected to be captain of Ireland at 21. It's what you've always dreamed of'
Inside Met Éireann: How forecasters decode Ireland's weather
'I only started playing badminton when I came to Ireland... It was one of the ways I tried to fit in'
LIVERPOOL
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'That is the type of game for people who love football - let's give credit to the creative force'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie