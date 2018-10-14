Clann na nGael, Aughawillan and Portlaoise among the big winners in today's GAA county finals

Portlaoise's Paul Cahillane and David Holland raise the trophy at the end of the game.

CLANN NA NGAEL, Aughawillan and Portlaoise were among the teams to triumph on a busy day of GAA action with several county finals taking place.

In Leitrim, Aughawillan overcame Mohill 0-14 to 1-9.

An early goal from Ronan Gordon helped his side surge into the lead, as they found themselves 1-7 to 0-7 ahead at the break.

However, an impressive second-half fightback ensured Aughawillan prevailed, with Morgan Quinn, Mark Plunkett and Sean Flanagan among those contributing vital points as the match approached its climax.

Clann na nGael were the victors in the Roscommon SFC final, as they earned an emphatic 4-15 to 1-12 win.

It was the first time that their opponents, St Brigid’s, have lost at this stage since 2003, winning their last 10 finals in succession before today.

A closely fought encounter in Down, saw Burren beat Kilcoo 2-12 to 2-9 in Páirc Esler.

It was Burren’s first triumph since 2011, while Kilcoo narrowly missed out on an incredible seventh title on the trot.

Rhode secured their third successive Offaly SFC final victory at O’Connor Park.

A comfortable 1-18 to 0-10 success over Ferbane ensured they celebrated winning the competition for they 29th time in their history.

At Pearse Park, Mullinalaghta triumphed in Longford for the third year in a row, winning at the second time of asking after the original tie had ended in a replay.

After a shaky start in which they conceded an early goal, the outcome seldom looked in doubt, with Mickey Graham’s men beating Abbeylara 2-14 to 1-2.

Portlaoise beat O’Demseys 2-16 to 1-13 at O’Moore Park in the Laois decider.

It continues a remarkable haul for the team that has seen them win 11 of the last 12 titles and 34 in total.

There was late drama as a Simon Donohoe score contributed to an exciting end to the contest in the Wexford SFC final.

It ultimately finished 2-11 apiece between Kilanerin and Shelmaliers after Donohue’s crucial intervention, with the replay pencilled in for next Saturday at 3.45pm in Innovate Wexford Park.

In the Sligo SFC final, Tourlestrane were the victors in Enniscrone.

They beat Tubbercurry 1-12 to 0-8 to triumph in the competition for the third year on the bounce, with Cian Surlis registering the all-important goal for his side early in the second half to put the holders firmly in control.

Finally, Rathnew and St Patrick’s could not be separated in Wicklow.

A tight contest ended in a 0-13 to 1-10 draw, with Shane Murley’s last-gasp point rescuing Pat’s.

The replay is set to take place on Saturday 27 October in Aughrim at 3pm.

