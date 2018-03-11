  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 11 March, 2018
21,115 Views
Galway 1-14 Limerick 1-6

Mannion slots over another free.

Kilkenny 0-12 Wexford 0-9

Cathal Dunbar and Paudie Foley tag on scores for Wexford.

Tipperary 0-12 Cork 1-8

Cathal Barrett races forward for a score.

Galway 1-12 Limerick 1-4

Greg Lally sends over two points in a few minutes.

Waterford 0-10 Clare 1-8

It’s the Banner who lead by one.

Kilkenny 0-12 Wexford 0-5

Ger Aylward announces his comeback with a good score.

Galway 1-10 Limerick 1-3

Jason Flynn swings one over from the touchline to stretch Galway’s lead to seven.

Kilkenny 0-9 Wexford 0-5

Walter Walsh drives forward and scores.

Tipperary 0-10 Cork 1-7

Draw match once again in Semple.

Waterford 0-7 Clare 1-8

Clare’s lead is four.

Galway 1-8 Limerick 1-3 

Cathal Mannion brings his tally to 1-3 so far.

Laois 0-2 Dublin 1-10

Dublin are in control as we approach half-time.

Kilkenny 0-4 Wexford 0-7

Richie Leahy scores for Kilkenny.

Galway 1-7 Limerick 1-3

Five wides for Limerick now. Mannion’s latest score stretches Galway four in front.

Laois 0-2 Dublin 1-9

Ryan O’Dwyer with the goal for the Dubs.

Kilkenny 0-5 Wexford 0-3

Wexford are back to within two.

Waterford 0-5 Clare 0-7

The Banner lead after the opening 13 minutes.

Galway 1-5 Limerick 1-2

Flynn sends over a free after Whelan is fouled.

Tipperary 0-6 Cork 1-3

Draw match in Thurles.

Offaly 1-2 Antrim 1-3

Peter Geraghty with the goal for Offaly.

Laois 0-2 Dublin 0-7

McGibb adds a score for the visitors.

Kilkenny 0-5 Wexford 0-1

Reid with a huge free from distance as Kilkenny stay in control.

Offaly 0-2 Antrim 1-2

Antrim lead early on in Birr.

Tipperary 0-4 Cork 1-2

Jason Forde pulls one back for the Premier.

Galway 1-3 Limerick 1-1

After a lightning fast Galway start, Limerick are back in this game after GIllane’s neat finish.

Kilkenny 0-3 Wexford 0-0

Reid again for the Cats.

Tipperary 0-2 Cork 0-1

Sean Curran scores for Tipp.

Laois 0-0 Dublin 0-3

Conal Keaney lands Dublin’s third. They’ve had a bright start.

Kilkenny 0-1 Wexford 0-0

TJ Reid sends the Cats ahead with an early free.

Some latest scores for you from the 1pm throw-ins in Division 2A:

Westmeath 1-14 Kerry 0-12
Meath 0-8 Carlow 0-11

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s liveblog. Here are the main games we’ll be keeping an eye on today. They all throw-in at 2.30pm.

Division 1A
Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park
Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium
Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park

Division 1B
Offaly v Antrim, Birr
Laois v Dublin, O’Moore Park
Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium

