Plus Waterford host Clare in Division 1A at Walsh Park.
Galway 1-14 Limerick 1-6
Mannion slots over another free.
Kilkenny 0-12 Wexford 0-9
Cathal Dunbar and Paudie Foley tag on scores for Wexford.
Tipperary 0-12 Cork 1-8
Cathal Barrett races forward for a score.
Galway 1-12 Limerick 1-4
Greg Lally sends over two points in a few minutes.
Waterford 0-10 Clare 1-8
It’s the Banner who lead by one.
Kilkenny 0-12 Wexford 0-5
Ger Aylward announces his comeback with a good score.
Galway 1-10 Limerick 1-3
Jason Flynn swings one over from the touchline to stretch Galway’s lead to seven.
Kilkenny 0-9 Wexford 0-5
Walter Walsh drives forward and scores.
Tipperary 0-10 Cork 1-7
Draw match once again in Semple.
Waterford 0-7 Clare 1-8
Clare’s lead is four.
Galway 1-8 Limerick 1-3
Cathal Mannion brings his tally to 1-3 so far.
Laois 0-2 Dublin 1-10
Dublin are in control as we approach half-time.
Kilkenny 0-4 Wexford 0-7
Richie Leahy scores for Kilkenny.
Galway 1-7 Limerick 1-3
Five wides for Limerick now. Mannion’s latest score stretches Galway four in front.
GOAL! Clare’s Conor McGrath finds the net against Waterford!
Laois 0-2 Dublin 1-9
Ryan O’Dwyer with the goal for the Dubs.
Kilkenny 0-5 Wexford 0-3
Wexford are back to within two.
Waterford 0-5 Clare 0-7
The Banner lead after the opening 13 minutes.
Galway 1-5 Limerick 1-2
Flynn sends over a free after Whelan is fouled.
Tipperary 0-6 Cork 1-3
Draw match in Thurles.
Offaly 1-2 Antrim 1-3
Peter Geraghty with the goal for Offaly.
Laois 0-2 Dublin 0-7
McGibb adds a score for the visitors.
Kilkenny 0-5 Wexford 0-1
Reid with a huge free from distance as Kilkenny stay in control.
Offaly 0-2 Antrim 1-2
Antrim lead early on in Birr.
Tipperary 0-4 Cork 1-2
Jason Forde pulls one back for the Premier.
GOAL! Patrick Horgan scores from a penalty for Cork!
Galway 1-3 Limerick 1-1
After a lightning fast Galway start, Limerick are back in this game after GIllane’s neat finish.
GOAL! Aaron Gillane nets a penalty for Limerick against Galway!
Kilkenny 0-3 Wexford 0-0
Reid again for the Cats.
Mannion’s goal for Galway in the fourth minute.
Cathal Mannion with an early goal for Galway! pic.twitter.com/rUq1MlXazg— The GAA (@officialgaa) March 11, 2018
Tipperary 0-2 Cork 0-1
Sean Curran scores for Tipp.
GOAL! Cathal Mannion sends Galway 1-3 to no-score in front!
Laois 0-0 Dublin 0-3
Conal Keaney lands Dublin’s third. They’ve had a bright start.
Kilkenny 0-1 Wexford 0-0
TJ Reid sends the Cats ahead with an early free.
Some latest scores for you from the 1pm throw-ins in Division 2A:
Westmeath 1-14 Kerry 0-12
Meath 0-8 Carlow 0-11
Good afternoon and welcome to today’s liveblog. Here are the main games we’ll be keeping an eye on today. They all throw-in at 2.30pm.
Division 1A
Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park
Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium
Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park
Division 1B
Offaly v Antrim, Birr
Laois v Dublin, O’Moore Park
Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium
