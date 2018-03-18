  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
A number of today's Allianz National League games have been called off due to heavy snowfall

Heavy snowfall overnight has seen a number of games postponed on Sunday morning.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 9:28 AM
46 minutes ago 3,796 Views 3 Comments
DYjxNmOW0AA9Z5_ Further postponements are expected as pitch inspections take place.

Updated at 10.15am

A NUMBER OF today’s games across the Allianz National League have been called off due to heavy snowfall overnight.

The GAA confirmed on Sunday morning that three Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals, as well as five other games across Division 2, 3 and 4 of the Allianz Football League had been called off.

Pitch inspections are taking place around the country as snow continues to fall, with further postponements expected.

National League games postponed:

Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals

  • Wexford v Galway – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
  • Dublin v Tipperary – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in
  • Offaly v Kilkenny – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 1pm throw-in

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final

  • Westmeath v Carlow – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Two

  • Louth v Meath - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
  • Down v Tipperary – new fixture date to be confirmed by CCCC on Tuesday

Allianz Football League Division Three

  • Offaly v Sligo – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Four

  • Waterford v Leitrim – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
  • Wicklow v Limerick – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

‘It’s very special. I see the girls more than I see my husband – that says something!’

Cuala-Na Piarsaigh thriller delivers on promise after a string of one-sided All-Ireland club hurling finals

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

