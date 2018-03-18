A number of today's Allianz National League games have been called off due to heavy snowfall

Further postponements are expected as pitch inspections take place.

Updated at 10.15am

A NUMBER OF today’s games across the Allianz National League have been called off due to heavy snowfall overnight.

The GAA confirmed on Sunday morning that three Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals, as well as five other games across Division 2, 3 and 4 of the Allianz Football League had been called off.

Pitch inspections are taking place around the country as snow continues to fall, with further postponements expected.

Several #AllianzLeagues matches postponed and have been re-fixed for tomorrow Monday March 19 weather permitting — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 18, 2018

National League games postponed:

Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals

Wexford v Galway – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Dublin v Tipperary – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in

Offaly v Kilkenny – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 1pm throw-in

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final

Westmeath v Carlow – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Two

Louth v Meath - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Down v Tipperary – new fixture date to be confirmed by CCCC on Tuesday

Allianz Football League Division Three

Offaly v Sligo – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Four

Waterford v Leitrim – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Wicklow v Limerick – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

