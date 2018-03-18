A number of today's Allianz National League games have been called off due to heavy snowfall

Updated at 10.15am
A NUMBER OF today’s games across the Allianz National League have been called off due to heavy snowfall overnight.
The GAA confirmed on Sunday morning that three Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals, as well as five other games across Division 2, 3 and 4 of the Allianz Football League had been called off.
Pitch inspections are taking place around the country as snow continues to fall, with further postponements expected.
National League games postponed:
Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals
- Wexford v Galway – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
- Dublin v Tipperary – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in
- Offaly v Kilkenny – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 1pm throw-in
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final
- Westmeath v Carlow – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
Allianz Football League Division Two
- Louth v Meath - rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
- Down v Tipperary – new fixture date to be confirmed by CCCC on Tuesday
Allianz Football League Division Three
- Offaly v Sligo – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in
Allianz Football League Division Four
- Waterford v Leitrim – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
- Wicklow v Limerick – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
