Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
Dublin and Kerry set for Croker clash on Sunday, while new hurling league final date confirmed

The GAA have provided the re-fixture details for the games that were postponed last weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 5 Mar 2018, 3:27 PM
11 hours ago 6,985 Views 1 Comment
THE CCCC HAVE announced details of the re-fixedÂ Allianz Football and Hurling League games that were postponed last weekend due to the weather conditions.

Paul Mannion and Ronan Shanahan Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Round 5 of both the football and hurling leagues will be played this weekend, with the Division 1 football clash between Dublin and Kerry set for Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

The remaining games in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 of the football league will be played over the following two weekends.

London will host Laois in Division 4 on Sunday as the only Round 6 game to go ahead.Â Itâ€™s taking place this weekend as Oâ€™Moore County already had booked their trip to the English capital.

The rest of the Division 4 Round 6 games take place on Sunday 18 March, with Round 7 on Sunday 25 March and the outstanding games from Round 5 on the weekend of 31 March/1 April.

The Division 4 football league final has been pushed back to the weekend of 7/8 April, a week later than the other three division finals.

The Division 1 hurling league quarter-finals have been moved to the weekend of 17/18 March, the semi-finals to the weekend of 24/25 March and the final to 31 March.

The weekendâ€™s GAA fixtures are as follows:

Saturday, 10 March

Football

Division 1,Â Round 5
Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park, Omagh, 7pm.

Division 2,Â Round 5
Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm

Division 3,Â Round 5
Wexford v Offaly, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm
Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7pm

Division 4,Â Round 5
Limerick v Waterford, Martinstown, Limerick, 7pm
Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm

Hurling

Division 2A,Â Round 5
London v Kildare, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.00pm

Sunday, 11 March

Football

Division 1,Â Round 5
Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, Salthill 12.30pm
Kildare v Mayo, St Conlethâ€™s Park, Newbridge, 2.00pm
Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 4.00pm

Division 2,Â Round 5
Tipperary v Louth, Semple Stadium, Thurles 12.30pm
Clare v Roscommon, Cusack Park Ennis, 2.00pm
Meath v Cork, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 3.00pm

Division 3,Â Round 5
Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, 2.00pm.
Westmeath v Fermanagh, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.00pm

Division 4, Round 6
London v Laois, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.00pm

Hurling

Division 1A,Â Round 5
Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 2.30pm
Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 2.30pm
Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, Waterford, 2.30pm

Division 1B,Â Round 5
Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 2.30pm
Laois v Dublin, Oâ€™Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2.30pm
Offaly v Antrim, St. Brendanâ€™s Park, Birr, 2.30pm

Division 2A,Â Round 5
Meath v Carlow, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 1.00pm.
Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.00pm.

Division 2B,Â Round 5
Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, Armagh 2.30pm
Down v Mayo, Portaferry, 2.30pm
Wicklow v Derry, Joule Park, Aughrim, 2.30pm

Division 3A,Â Â Round 5
Longford v Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.00pm
Monaghan v Louth, St. Maryâ€™s Park, 2.00pm
Roscommon v Warwickshire, Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon, 2.00pm

DivisionÂ 3B,Â Round 5
Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2.30pm
Leitrim v Cavan, PÃ¡irc SeÃ¡n Mac Diarmada, Carrick On Shannon, 2.30pm.

Big injury concern hangs over Nemo Rangers attacker ahead of All-Ireland club final

â€˜Absolute insanityâ€™ â€“ Collins lashes out at three-month suspension of Clare footballer

