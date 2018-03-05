Dublin and Kerry set for Croker clash on Sunday, while new hurling league final date confirmed

THE CCCC HAVE announced details of the re-fixedÂ Allianz Football and Hurling League games that were postponed last weekend due to the weather conditions.
Round 5 of both the football and hurling leagues will be played this weekend, with the Division 1 football clash between Dublin and Kerry set for Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.
The remaining games in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 of the football league will be played over the following two weekends.
London will host Laois in Division 4 on Sunday as the only Round 6 game to go ahead.Â Itâ€™s taking place this weekend as Oâ€™Moore County already had booked their trip to the English capital.
The rest of the Division 4 Round 6 games take place on Sunday 18 March, with Round 7 on Sunday 25 March and the outstanding games from Round 5 on the weekend of 31 March/1 April.
The Division 4 football league final has been pushed back to the weekend of 7/8 April, a week later than the other three division finals.
The Division 1 hurling league quarter-finals have been moved to the weekend of 17/18 March, the semi-finals to the weekend of 24/25 March and the final to 31 March.
The weekendâ€™s GAA fixtures are as follows:
Saturday, 10 March
Football
Division 1,Â Round 5
Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park, Omagh, 7pm.
Division 2,Â Round 5
Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm
Division 3,Â Round 5
Wexford v Offaly, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm
Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7pm
Division 4,Â Round 5
Limerick v Waterford, Martinstown, Limerick, 7pm
Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm
Hurling
Division 2A,Â Round 5
London v Kildare, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.00pm
Sunday, 11 March
Football
Division 1,Â Round 5
Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, Salthill 12.30pm
Kildare v Mayo, St Conlethâ€™s Park, Newbridge, 2.00pm
Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 4.00pm
Division 2,Â Round 5
Tipperary v Louth, Semple Stadium, Thurles 12.30pm
Clare v Roscommon, Cusack Park Ennis, 2.00pm
Meath v Cork, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 3.00pm
Division 3,Â Round 5
Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, 2.00pm.
Westmeath v Fermanagh, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.00pm
Division 4, Round 6
London v Laois, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.00pm
Hurling
Division 1A,Â Round 5
Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 2.30pm
Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 2.30pm
Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, Waterford, 2.30pm
Division 1B,Â Round 5
Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 2.30pm
Laois v Dublin, Oâ€™Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2.30pm
Offaly v Antrim, St. Brendanâ€™s Park, Birr, 2.30pm
Division 2A,Â Round 5
Meath v Carlow, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 1.00pm.
Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.00pm.
Division 2B,Â Round 5
Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, Armagh 2.30pm
Down v Mayo, Portaferry, 2.30pm
Wicklow v Derry, Joule Park, Aughrim, 2.30pm
Division 3A,Â Â Round 5
Longford v Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.00pm
Monaghan v Louth, St. Maryâ€™s Park, 2.00pm
Roscommon v Warwickshire, Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon, 2.00pm
DivisionÂ 3B,Â Round 5
Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2.30pm
Leitrim v Cavan, PÃ¡irc SeÃ¡n Mac Diarmada, Carrick On Shannon, 2.30pm.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Big injury concern hangs over Nemo Rangers attacker ahead of All-Ireland club final
â€˜Absolute insanityâ€™ â€“ Collins lashes out at three-month suspension of Clare footballer
COMMENTS (1)