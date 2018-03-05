Dublin and Kerry set for Croker clash on Sunday, while new hurling league final date confirmed

THE CCCC HAVE announced details of the re-fixedÂ Allianz Football and Hurling League games that were postponed last weekend due to the weather conditions.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Round 5 of both the football and hurling leagues will be played this weekend, with the Division 1 football clash between Dublin and Kerry set for Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

The remaining games in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 of the football league will be played over the following two weekends.

London will host Laois in Division 4 on Sunday as the only Round 6 game to go ahead.Â Itâ€™s taking place this weekend as Oâ€™Moore County already had booked their trip to the English capital.

The rest of the Division 4 Round 6 games take place on Sunday 18 March, with Round 7 on Sunday 25 March and the outstanding games from Round 5 on the weekend of 31 March/1 April.

The Division 4 football league final has been pushed back to the weekend of 7/8 April, a week later than the other three division finals.

The Division 1 hurling league quarter-finals have been moved to the weekend of 17/18 March, the semi-finals to the weekend of 24/25 March and the final to 31 March.

The weekendâ€™s GAA fixtures are as follows:

Saturday, 10 March

Football

Division 1,Â Round 5

Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park, Omagh, 7pm.

Division 2,Â Round 5

Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm

Division 3,Â Round 5

Wexford v Offaly, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm

Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7pm

Division 4,Â Round 5

Limerick v Waterford, Martinstown, Limerick, 7pm

Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm

Hurling

Division 2A,Â Round 5

London v Kildare, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.00pm

Sunday, 11 March

Football

Division 1,Â Round 5

Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, Salthill 12.30pm

Kildare v Mayo, St Conlethâ€™s Park, Newbridge, 2.00pm

Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 4.00pm

Division 2,Â Round 5

Tipperary v Louth, Semple Stadium, Thurles 12.30pm

Clare v Roscommon, Cusack Park Ennis, 2.00pm

Meath v Cork, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 3.00pm

Division 3,Â Round 5

Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, 2.00pm.

Westmeath v Fermanagh, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.00pm

Division 4, Round 6

London v Laois, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.00pm

Hurling

Division 1A,Â Round 5

Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 2.30pm

Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 2.30pm

Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, Waterford, 2.30pm

Division 1B,Â Round 5

Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 2.30pm

Laois v Dublin, Oâ€™Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2.30pm

Offaly v Antrim, St. Brendanâ€™s Park, Birr, 2.30pm

Division 2A,Â Round 5

Meath v Carlow, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 1.00pm.

Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.00pm.

Division 2B,Â Round 5

Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, Armagh 2.30pm

Down v Mayo, Portaferry, 2.30pm

Wicklow v Derry, Joule Park, Aughrim, 2.30pm

Division 3A,Â Â Round 5

Longford v Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.00pm

Monaghan v Louth, St. Maryâ€™s Park, 2.00pm

Roscommon v Warwickshire, Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon, 2.00pm

DivisionÂ 3B,Â Round 5

Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2.30pm

Leitrim v Cavan, PÃ¡irc SeÃ¡n Mac Diarmada, Carrick On Shannon, 2.30pm.

